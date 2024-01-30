Massive fire destroys huge chicken plant in remote Texas site

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2024

A large fire at a chicken farm in a rural part of Northeast Brazos County in Texas may not be extinguished for days, officials say.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. on Monday at the Feather Crest Farms egg laying operation in Kurten.

“The fire affected two chicken houses on site, and we are very sad to say one house had chickens in it at the time that have been lost. We are thankful for the swift actions of our entire team and that they are all safe. We also deeply appreciate the first responders who reached the farm quickly and helped to prevent any further damage,” said Feather Crest Farms Sam Krouse.

During a press conference held Monday night, Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, said firefighters were able to respond quickly and that multiple departments had been called to assist. Still, he said it would be a “multi-day operation” since “it is too dangerous for our firefighters to get into the building.”

Ware said approximately 100 firefighters were on the scene, including all of Brazos County as well as those from Bryan and College Station. “We have multiple surrounding counties here as well to provide manpower and water,” he added.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WorldTribune.com has previously reported that, since 2022, over a dozen food processing plants in the U.S. have been devastated by some kind of disaster.

Related: Unreported still: ‘Food processing plants are under attack’ , January 6, 2023

Footage shared by photographer James Nowak with KBTX shows that the fire at Feather Crest Farms is burning on the south end near Democrat Road. Still no word on what started it. 🔴DETAILS –> https://t.co/yVA74bzp08 pic.twitter.com/DSzeXXxrQm — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) January 30, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists