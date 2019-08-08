Mass media and mass murderers: Perpetuating myths, inspiring violence

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2019

“It all starts with getting people accustomed to hating each other,” according to Angelo Codevilla, professor emeritus of international relations at Boston University.

In El Paso and Dayton, “The bodies were still warm as Democratic presidential candidates vied to indict President Trump, his supporters and, yes, white men in general, for membership in (nonexistent) murderous white supremacist organizations,” Codevilla wrote for the Center for American Greatness on Aug. 6.

“As the media amplified and cheered such guidance from on high, it would be surprising if many ordinary followers have not concluded that harassing if not harming conservatives in restaurants, airports, as well as in their public functions is not just permissible but praiseworthy, and if thousands of persons who exercise power over cities, towns and schools have not concluded that facilitating such harassment and harm is their duty,” Codevilla wrote.

Hollywood, its seems, is answering the call and taking up that “duty.”

In the upcoming movie “The Hunt”, privileged liberals hunt and kill “deplorables” for sport.

“The violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters wrote. “It features guns blazing along with other ultra-violent killings as the elites pick off their prey.”

According to the Hollywood trade publication, characters in the film refer to the victims as “deplorables,” which is what Hillary Clinton famously dubbed Trump supporters during the 2016 election. The report noted that a character asks, “Did anyone see what our ratf–ker-in-chief just did?”

“At least The Hunt’s coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables,” a character responds, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that the movie is “harmful to a culture that surely needs messages of unity and understanding” during the current climate.

“It says something sad about the state of the ‘entertainment’ industry that this movie ever got conceived and produced. Hollywood clearly thinks it is OK to stereotype so-called deplorables and set them up for a hunt,” McCall said. “Thank heavens some sensible outlets are pulling the promotional ads.”

A Universal Pictures spokesperson told Fox News on Aug. 7: “Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country’s recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of ‘The Hunt’ have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as we move forward.”

Twitter is also getting in on the divisiveness, reports indicate.

Fox News reported that the social media platform locked accounts belonging to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign and several prominent conservatives on Aug. 5 after they posted videos of left-wing protesters gathered outside McConnell’s Kentucky home — with one demonstrator calling for someone to stab McConnell “in the heart” and for McConnell to break his “raggedy” neck.

The episode prompted the McConnell campaign, known as “Team Mitch,” to slam Twitter for political bias, saying it had effectively blamed the victim. Meanwhile, observers noted, Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro remains active on Twitter, even after he posted the names of San Antonio residents who donated to Trump.

“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said in a statement. “This is the problem with the speech police in America today.”

Golden continued: “The Lexington-Herald can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it. Twitter will allow the words ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us. We appealed and Twitter stood by their decision, saying our account will remain locked until we delete the video.”

Not all American media are on board with such trends. The Free Press Foundation noted that “ ‘Group think’ among ‘mainstream media’ journalists has stifled news from other legitimate perspectives. The free press can only thrive when competition in the marketplace of ideas is encouraged rather than limited.”

;





Codevilla noted that “For the past half century, America’s political history has been driven by the Democratic Party’s effort to fire up these constituencies by denigrating the rest of America. As elements of cynical calculation melded into self-images of righteous entitlement to rule inferiors, the boundaries between the party and the constituencies’ most radical parts have eroded.”

Statements by the party’s principal figures, including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Harry Reid and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to name only a few, “have led their epigones in power as well as millions of followers to think and act as if conservatives were simply on a lower level of humanity, and should have their faces rubbed in their own inferiority,” Codevilla wrote, also citing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who “simply declared that pro-lifers and other conservatives have no place in his state.”

Meanwhile, “police in leftist jurisdictions have stood aside as violent groups disrupted the 2016 Republican presidential campaign and the 2017 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., as racial mobs have ravaged malls and shut down major roads, as conservatives have been attacked physically as they tried to speak or merely observed. The media have basically justified the violence. The other side has done nothing comparable — yet,” Codevilla wrote.

Although the number of mass shootings in America has declined in recent decades, “the role of politics in the killers’ derangement seems to have increased,” Codevilla noted. “In the closest call yet, a few months after the 2017 inaugural, a Democratic Party activist who had supported Bernie Sanders and regularly posted violent rants against President Trump on social media opened fire on Republican congressmen practicing for a baseball game, nearly killing Representative Steve Scalise (Louisiana Republican). The ruling class rushed to exonerate itself.”

Codevilla continued: “What should happen, what can happen, when the real, existing violent organizations of the Left — Antifa and the several radical black organizations — try to exclude or to punish? Several cities — Portland, Oregon and Charlottesville, Virginia among them — have had their streets taken over. What happens when these organizations organize mobs to harass their least favorite people? What happens when some of them wind up dead?

“At a certain point, the other side shoots back. Here as elsewhere, the several police forces may be expected to split and take opposite sides. Then the army’s special forces become the arbiters, and the war rages.

“We know that our ruling class having largely made government into a partisan thing, America has crossed the threshold of revolution. While we have no way of knowing what lies ahead, we know that the spiral of political violence has already taken its first fateful turns, and that the logic of our partisan ruling class is pushing for more.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said “If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably. It’s actually not a real problem in America. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.”

“I mean, seriously. This is a country where the average person is getting poorer, where the suicide rate is spiking. ‘White supremacy, that’s the problem.’ This is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on,” he added.

