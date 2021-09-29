Mask up! Race, virus hysteria keeps pale-faced Pink Hats in their place at this year’s Women’s March

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2021

In case you haven’t heard, they’re holding another Women’s March on Washington this coming Saturday, Oct. 2. Domestic terrorism anyone?

By the way it’s coming off, the theme for this year may as well be: “Woke vs. Woke.” Or, perhaps, “The Revolution Eats Its Own.” Or how about this one: “Pfizer Pilfered My Feminism?”

The Pink Hats are being torn apart by racial unease and held hostage to the need to follow the politically correct coronavirus hysteria party line.

The urbanite progressives who dominate the feminist movement have long been pained by accusations that theirs is a largely white-centric cause. In order to pay homage to the People of Color (POC) leviathan that now rules over the cultural Left, some long-cherished symbols are being shown the door.

Handmaid Talers are being banned from the march. And no coat hangers, either. The Washingtonian explained on Sept. 28:

[T]here is a new rule for protesters: leave the coat-hanger imagery and “Handmaid’s Tale” outfits at home.

Both images have been powerful protest symbols over the year, evoking the dystopian future from the jarring Hulu show and the specter of a return to pre-Roe illegal abortions, respectively.

But march organizers say the symbols serve to exclude people. The Women’s March website says that coat-hangers “reinforce the right wing talking points that self-managed abortions are dangerous, scary and harmful.” They also said that “Handmaid’s Tale” imagery characterizes the lack of women’s reproductive freedom as a “dystopian past or future” and ignores the fact that “Black women, undocumented women, incarcerated women, poor women and disabled women have always had their reproduction freedom controlled in this country.”

Understandably, the Handmaidens are not taking it very well. One took to Twitter to express her dismay. Poor Lisa, she has a “Resistance” hashtag in her username and dutifully includes #BLM in her profile bio. Yet she is still being kicked to the curb:

And how would you know we are all white? The show maybe show white women, but we don’t discriminate. Hangers have long been a symbol of the need for safe abortions. Part of the issue is the Woman’s March has been called out for years for not including WOC. This doesn’t change it — Lisa #Resistance (@meg_Y12) September 28, 2021

It certainly does appear that race is driving the car at the march this year. The Executive Director for the event, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, is more POC than Pink. Her bio at the march’s official website puts her racial credentials squarely at the forefront:

Rachel is a first generation Mexican American, who grew up on the Northside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She started her career right after high school as a domestic worker cleaning houses, spending three years doing that work before beginning her college education.

The college education itself is rather hilarious. You gotta love how a bachelor’s degree in African American studies can get you into a Masters program at Harvard these days:

She went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in African American Studies from the University of Wisconsin and her Masters in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, where she focused on leadership development and non-profit management.

Then there is COVID. Event planners are attempting to organize a march involving thousands of participants, and yet they vow:

Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. We will provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the march.

We know this is a deliberate PR tactic because Americans have seen with their own eyes on numerous occasions the blatant double standard involved in coronavirus social protocols. If you wanted to go to church in 2020, you were jeopardizing the lives of everyone you came across. But if you were protesting for social justice in the name of George Floyd, the virus magically assumed a benign character, even amid streets jammed with people. Funny how that works.

Indeed, there is no reason for any such requirements at a feminist march. Unless they want to do it. Which means not only is feminism taking a back seat to race, it is also being pressed into service on behalf of the need to keep the mass vaccination fear campaign rolling.

And feminists apparently make for obedient mask-wearers. Women’s Marches held in various locales in 2020 were marked by uniform and well-disciplined displays of masking.

It certainly doesn’t make for an inspiring slogan: “Mask Up and be Heard” – HA!

Mask Up and be heard! pic.twitter.com/UPZOB9Sfty — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 25, 2021

It should be quite the stirring sight. The ominous warnings of a dystopian future portrayed in The Handmaid’s Tale:

Alabama pastors wear "Handmaid’s Tale" costumes to protest Texas abortion law. https://t.co/WHOSS2cNTy pic.twitter.com/lSs6UfxTIa — AL.com (@aldotcom) September 9, 2021

Replaced by the bright and sunny future bliss of Corona-feminism:

Or this ⬇️ Our bodies are a gift from God. Protect them with a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/jlAgwfzHO3 — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 6, 2021

Tell us who is constructing a futuristic theological tyranny again?

