Marxist plaza to become permanent feature in nation’s capital, DC’s Democrat mayor announces

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2021

Marxism has achieved permanent status in Washington, D.C., within feet of the White House, courtesy of Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat.

Bowser announced on Monday that construction has begun on a project which will make Black Lives Matter Plaza a permanent fixture in the nation’s capital.

As cities nationwide were burned and looted in the Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots of summer of 2020, Bowser renamed a section of 16th Street “Black Lives Matter Plaza”.

Co-founder Patrisse Cullors was crystal clear about BLM’s Marxist influence, proclaiming:

“We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia (Garza) in particular, we’re trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories.”

The mayhem unleashed on America’s cities last year by Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other anarchists is laying the groundwork for a larger “revolution” to bring about “radical change” to the capitalist system, notorious Marxist activist Angela Davis said. Davis went establishment as a tenured professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Also going establishment is Cullors, who made headlines and upset “the movement” when she purchased a $1.4 million compound in the upscale, predominantly white Los Angeles County community of Topanga Canyon.

“Defund the police, abolish policing as we know it now. These are the same arguments that we’ve been making for such a long time about the prison system and the whole criminal justice system. It was as if all of these decades of work by so many people, who received no credit at all, came to fruition,” said Davis, a longtime member of Communist Party USA.

Under the direction of self-declared Marxists, BLM seeks to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” and erase history with its activists violently removing statues and monuments, The National Pulse noted in a June 2020 report.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief