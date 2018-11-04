Marketable skills: Refugee from Iraq showed FBI how to make bombs in Vegas

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2018

An Iraqi refugee who built two bombs in a Las Vegas condo has been arrested in an FBI sting after allegedly teaching undercover agents how to make and detonate the devices.

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad, a 30-year-old Iraqi refugee living in Tucson, was the subject of a two-year FBI undercover sting. Investigators say the two bombs Ahmad assembled were meant for a terrorist attack he was planning to carry out in Mexico.

According to court filings, between March and April 2017 Ahmad taught an undercover FBI agent how to make and detonate a bomb. Ahmad said the devices “were easy to make.”

The Iraqi refugee also allegedly taught undercover agents how to detonate a bomb using a cell phone. Ahmad said he learned how to build and detonate bombs in Iraq during the Iraq war, court records show.

Ahmad is the third refugee from Iraq to be arrested in the U.S. since August.

In August, 45-year-old Iraqi refugee Omar Ameen was arrested in California for allegedly murdering a man in Iraq on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Also in August, 31-year-old Iraqi refugee Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was arrested after allegedly attempting to murder Colorado police officer Cem Duzel.

