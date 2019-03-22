Mark Levin on the Democrats: ‘This is a sick party and these are sick people’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2019

“The greatest threat to our constitution and economic system isn’t any foreign power, it’s the Democrat party,” radio and Fox News host Mark Levin said on March 21 in response to calls to eliminate the Electoral College and the party’s growing support for socialist policies.

“It’s the leftists within the Democrat party, because they use our liberty and our constitution to destroy our liberty and our constitution – and they’re very good at it.”

Never one to hold back, Levin, whose daily radio broadcast is heard by more than 10 million listeners on nearly 400 stations and who also hosts Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin,” delivered the remarks during “Hannity” on Thursday night.

“You know, Sean, this is one of the reasons I oppose legalizing pot, because obviously we have a problem on Capitol Hill,” said Levin with understated sarcasm as he launched into one of the epic rants that have made him a conservative celebrity.

Speaking on the function of the Electoral College in the U.S. constitutional republic, Levin said “Why do I have to explain this to people who want to run for president of the United States? They are absolute illiterates when it comes to the Constitution.”

Of the quest by Democrats to pack the supreme court, he said “this is very good banana republic of the Democrat party.”

Levin noted that Democrats won’t even speak to “left-of-center AIPAC. That’s how hard-core the Democrats have become anti-Israel. And when they have an anti-Semite among them, they can’t even pass a resolution specifically condemning the anti-Semite by name. And yet the number three Democrat in the House of Representatives yet again … compared the president of the United States to Adolf Hitler.”

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and many others have said they won’t be attending next week’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual Policy (AIPAC) conference.

MoveOn.org, a leftist group that spent around $3.5 million in the 2018 midterm elections, called on the 2020 Democratic candidates to skip the conference, even though in the past all presidential candidates viewed the AIPAC conference as a crucial campaign stop.

“This is a sick party. These are sick people running for president of the United States. There is no other explanation for this,” said Levin.

