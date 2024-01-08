Mark Levin: Joe Biden fails miserably in attempt to channel George Washington

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2024
As he shuffled to the podium to kick off his 2024 election campaign at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Joe Biden on Jan. 5 attempted to channel the spirit of George Washington.
Washington went to Valley Forge as a unifier.
Biden essentially called 74 million American voters Nazis.
Mark Levin, host of Fox New’s “Life, Liberty & Levin”, noted that Biden used the speech to crow about his continued “fight for democracy,” when in reality Biden “hasn’t lifted a finger for democracy.”
