Hunter’s exes to testify in his gun trial; New documents said to show he lied ‘repeatedly’ to Congress

Hunter Biden’s latest attempt to delay his June criminal trial was denied by a federal appeals court on Tuesday, and documents made public Wednesday appear to show he lied to Congress in February about his father’s involvement in lucrative international business deals.

The first son’s exes are expected to testify at the trial on gun charges, which begins in Delaware next month. Biden was indicted in September on three charges that stem from his purchase of a firearm in 2018: one count of unlawful possession and two counts of false statements.

Previous attempts to dismiss the case, or delay the trial, have also been dismissed by various courts. “What a mess,” exclaimed Fox News host Jesse Waters who summarized Biden’s entanglements and legal predicament.

Meanwhile, House lawmakers on May 22 made public phone records and other documents provided by IRS whistleblowers that they say show Hunter Biden, “repeatedly lied to Congress” when he provided closed-door testimony in February about his father’s involvement in his foreign business deals.

The documents show that Biden was in close contact with a Chinese energy company official who wired him $5 million after he warned of the reaction of his father, then the ex-vice president. Three House committees are investigating President Biden’s involvement in business deals that brought his family more than $20 million from China, Ukraine, Russia and other countries. The lawmakers deposed Hunter Biden in February, and he denied his father had anything to do with his business operation.

In the gun charges case, prosecutors are expected to call on Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and his late brother’s widow Hallie Biden as witnesses. They are also expected to call a former “romantic” partner of Hunter Biden’s to testify, whom he dated before and after October of 2018.

“Witness 1 was previously married to the defendant,” prosecutors wrote of Buhle in the filing, according to ABC News. “They divorced in April 2017, but through 2018 she would check his vehicle from time to time because she did not want their children in a vehicle with drugs.”

The third witness, the one who was not clearly identified, is expected to testify that Hunter Biden “possessed the gun [but] she discarded it in an outdoor trash receptacle at the Janssen’s Market in Wilmington, Delaware.”

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the attempt to delay the trial, the three judged panel did not include an opinion or reasoning for the rejection.

The trial comes ahead of another trial in California next month where Hunter Biden has been accused of failing to pay taxes, failing to file taxes, evading a tax assessment, and filing a fraudulent form, per NBC News. That trial will begin on June 20, while the gun trial will begin June 3.

