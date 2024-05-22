June release for first-ever film about Jesus’ life entirely in American Sign Language

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The first film about the life of Jesus produced entirely in American Sign Language (ASL) is set to hit theaters in June.

“JESUS: A Deaf Missions Film” will debut in theaters on June 20.

The film, directed by Joseph D. Josselyn and starring Gideon Firl, both of whom are deaf, is a project of Deaf Missions, a ministry dedicated to communicating the Gospel of Jesus with deaf people through their heart language, culture and identity, in partnership with GUM Vision Studio.

“Growing up in a Christian family, I watched many films about Jesus. But I always wondered, what if these movies were in sign language?” Josselyn told The Christian Post through an interpreter. “After joining Deaf Missions in 2006, the idea began to take shape, though it seemed daunting at the time due to the scale of production, technology and funding required.”

Previous filmmaking experience and the successful completion of the ASL Bible were keys in bringing the project to fruition, Josselyn’s said: “We initially created a film adaptation of the book of Job, which gave us the experience we needed. We felt ready to pursue a larger project, leading us to ‘JESUS.’ ”

“JESUS: A Deaf Missions Film” dramatizes key moments through Jesus’ ministry, including His miracles, His transformative power and His challenges to the religious elite in a time of high tension under Roman rule in Judea, entirely in ASL.

“The Jews were anticipating a Messiah, but Jesus was not what they expected. What the religious leaders orchestrated to be Jesus’ end instead changed the world forever,” notes the film’s description.

The film is produced “for deaf by deaf,” according to Josselyn, with a cast fluent in ASL. The film does include a soundtrack and English subtitles.

“This was such a big opportunity for us. … It’s the best place for deaf people to watch movies, in a movie theater, to be able to sit, to feel like they’re part of the audience. This experience is just the best option for all people, not just Christians, not just unbelievers, not just the deaf, but lots of people who might be resistant to the Gospel. But if you invite them to a movie theater, they’re going to be like, ‘Sure, I’ll go watch a movie.’ ”

Your Choice