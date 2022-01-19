Marine researcher: Covid an ‘American-made’ bat vaccine created at Wuhan lab

FPI / January 18, 2022

Geostrategy-Direct

The virus behind the Covid-19 pandemic was produced as part of vaccine research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Marine Corps researcher said.

Maj. Joseph P. Murphy, working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, disclosed in a an August 2021 memorandum that his research into the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 found that it is “an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus.”

Murphy said he notified the Pentagon inspector general that his analysis of the virus origin concluded the nongovernment organization EcoHealth Alliance, the National Institutes of Health, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology produced the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 through controversial gain-of-function research outlined in a Pentagon grant proposal.

Murphy’s memo was made public last week by Project Veritas.

“It was created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), as suggested by the reporting surrounding the lab leak hypothesis,” Murphy wrote.

According to Murphy, now with the Office of Naval Research, details of the program were hidden since the pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Regarding efforts to conceal the work, Murphy said Pentagon officials placed the unclassified EcoHealth Alliance proposal in a top-secret file within DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office.

Asked about the 24 pages of internal documents made public by Project Veritas, DARPA spokesman Jared Adams told security correspondent Bill Gertz that federal regulations prohibit the agency from commenting on DARPA programs or documents, according to the Washington Times.

“We are precluded by Federal Acquisition Regulations from discussing who may or may not have bid on a DARPA program, and are unable to confirm the authenticity of the documents Project Veritas has published,” Adams said.

Murphy stated that the COVID virus is a synthetic “chimera” or lab-produced virus engineered to infect human cells. The virus is likely a live vaccine that escaped from the Chinese laboratory before it could be engineered into a less dangerous state.

“It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized so it could efficiently infect bats in caves,” Murphy said, adding that initial escape took place in August 2019. The virus should be called “SARS-CoV-Wuhan,” Murphy stated.

