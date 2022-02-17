Marc Elias resurfaces with BLM and Hillary Clinton: These people never go away

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2022

Key operatives in the Clinton universe are known to get around — and seemingly never go away.

Example: Marc Elias. His rap sheet includes supervising espionage on a sitting president; allegedly pushing for ballot harvesting in the 2020 election; and advising the losing Terry McAuliffe campaign in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial campaign.

And, now, Elias is front and center in the “Clintonworld takeover” of the Black Lives Matter movement, a report said.

The Washington Examiner reported on Feb. 16 that filings by BLM reveal Elias and another longtime ally of Hillary Clinton “have taken on key roles in the charity amid scrutiny over its leadership and finances.”

Elias, who played a major role in the funding of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s discredited anti-Trump dossier while he served as Clinton’s 2016 campaign general counsel, appears to be representing the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation through his recently formed Elias Law Group, the Examiner’s report said.

“BLM’s national organization repeatedly lists the Elias firm as one of its addresses and states in its short-year 2020 Form 990 that its books were now in the care of the Elias Law Group,” the report said. “Additionally, Minyon Moore, a longtime top ally of both Bill and Hillary Clinton, is now listed as part of BLM’s board of directors in the charity’s filings.”

Earlier this month, BLM filed a charitable organization registration statement with the New Mexico attorney general’s office, listing addresses for BLM in Arizona and Oakland, California, but says BLM’s “other address” is “c/o [courtesy of] Elias Law Group” in Washington, D.C.

Also this month, BLM filed an annual registration renewal fee report with the California attorney general, with the filing saying multiple times that one of its addresses was “c/o Elias Law Group.” The filing also states BLM’s “books are in the care of … the organization” that is “located at … c/o Elias Law Group.”

“The latest filing’s addition of partisan lawyer Marc Elias confirms the group is more political than charitable,” Scott Walter, the president of the Capital Research Center, a conservative investigative nonprofit group, told the Washington Examiner.

Meanwhile, special counsel John Durham’s filing on Feb. 11 notes that a tech executive brought in to carry out the Donald Trump server infiltration “indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

One of those individuals at Law Firm-1, Perkins Coie, was Elias.

The Friday filing by Durham further revealed that attorney Michael Sussmann and a tech executive Roland Joffe met in 2016 and communicated with another law partner at Perkins Coie. Sources told Fox News that lawyer was Elias.

“So the attorney appears to be knee-deep in the plot — or at least fully apprised of it,” the Western Journal noted.

In 2020, The New Republic reported that Elias was engaged in 32 election-related cases in 19 states.

“Most of those battles revolve around what Elias calls the ‘four pillars’ of protecting voting by mail: providing prepaid postage from states, so that voters can return ballots for free; counting mail-in ballots as long as they’re postmarked on or before Election Day; making it harder for election officials to toss out ballots if the signature doesn’t exactly match the one on file; and letting local groups gather sealed absentee ballots to submit on voters’ behalf,” the New Republic report said.

Iin Pennsylvania, the Democrat-controlled state Supreme Court ruled in Elias’s favor, allowing drop boxes to be deployed and ruling that absentee ballots did not require signature verification and could arrive up to three days after the election.

Elias and the Democrat Party “are clearly pro-ballot harvesting,” the Western Journal noted. “Whether he or any other Democratic operatives coordinated illegal ballot harvesting, hopefully, we will learn.”

Elias has said that Republicans’ election integrity laws are killing democracy by making it harder for Democrats to cheat in elections.

On the fifth anniversary of Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump, Elias tweeted: “I am still with her.”

Elias was punished by a federal appeals court panel in March of last year for a deceptive, duplicative Texas court filing, and the judges shot down his effort to wriggle out of the sanctions in January.

He benefited from “dark money” for years with his Democracy Docket Legal Fund, a “fiscally sponsored project” of the Hopewell Fund, whose board hired a left-wing dark money firm (Arabella Advisors) to manage its fiscal sponsorships, the Washington Examiner noted.

While at Perkins Coie, Elias represented Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the DNC in 2020 and was the general counsel for now-Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed presidential bid. He also represented the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and multiple other PACs.

