Marc E. Elias celebrates new Post Office mail-in ballot division

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2022

Remember how balky mail delivery got before and after the 2020 presidential election?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) reported it delivered more than 135 million ballots in 2020, with 40 million delivered so far during this year’s primaries.

Conducting elections by mail has been a goal of Democrats for quite some time, despite (or maybe because of) the proven susceptibility to fraud in mass vote-by-mail efforts.

The Covid pandemic gave them a prime opportunity to implement that strategic objective.

The USPS announced on July 28 that it was creating the Election and Government Mail Services division.

Marc Elias, the Democrat Party’s top legal attack dog, tweeted out his approval:

“U.S. Postal Service creates new dedicated division to handle election mail. The Election and Government Mail Services is part of an effort to effectively deliver mail-in ballots to voters and elections offices in advance of the 2022 midterm elections.”

Voting by mail is one area where the American Left does not aspire to mimic Europe. Finding it highly susceptible to fraud, most European nations have limited the use of mail-in ballots.

In an Aug. 16 analysis for The Federalist, Chuck DeVore notes: “Among other problems, mail-in ballots can be cast by someone other than the voter, voter ID measures are harder to ensure absent in-person voting with a government-issued ID, and the secret ballot is more easily compromised by professional ballot traffickers who ‘help’ the voter fill in their ballot. Thus, mail-in ballots will be an increasingly important part of the Democratic election playbook.”

DeVore, former special assistant for foreign affairs in the Reagan-era Pentagon and current Chief National Initiatives Officer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, added: “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the oldest federal law enforcement branch. Regarding election-related mail, both campaign material and ballots, the Postal Inspection Service says they monitor ‘political and election mail as it moves through the postal network to prevent, identify and resolve any issues that might interfere with its secure and timely delivery.’ All of which sounds great in theory, but what happens if the mail doesn’t get through? Or if it doesn’t get through selectively? Investigating after the fact won’t change election results.”

Most recently, Starbucks called on the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all pending and ongoing votes to unionize at its U.S. stores due to concerns stemming from mail-in ballots.

“The franchise’s objections once again raise questions about the credibility of election systems that rely on mail-in ballots,” DeVore wrote.

“As with coffee companies, how much more with the American electoral process? With hundreds of millions of dollars of campaign material and increasing numbers of ballots in the mail, postal efficiency and honesty are becoming increasingly vital to free and fair elections.”

