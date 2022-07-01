Manchin, Sinema won’t kill filibuster to codify abortion law

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 1, 2022

Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they will not vote to kill the filibuster amid relentless pressure from Team Biden and pro-abortion activists to codify abortion law.

“A spokesman for Manchin and an aide to Sinema, who both have opposed suspending the filibuster in the past, told Reuters on Thursday that their respective positions had not changed.” Reuters reported.

Last month, Manchin and Sinema declared they would not kill the filibuster after a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe v Wade leaked to Politico.

Joe Biden called the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade “outrageous” and “destabilizing” and called for suspending the filibuster in the Senate to allow passage of legislation legalizing abortion.

“First and foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was and how much it impacts not just on a woman’s right to choose, which is a critical, critical piece, but on privacy generally, on privacy generally,” Biden said.

“And, so, I’m gonna be talking to, uh, to the governors as to what actions they think I should be taking as well and uh, but the most important thing to be clear about is, we have to change, I believe we codify Roe v Wade in the law and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that.”

“And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, it should be, we provide an exception for this. We except, we require an exception to the filibuster for this action,” Biden added.

Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted: “The draft opinion was also leaked to put pressure on Sinema and Manchin to nuke the filibuster – but they are digging in their heels. Manchin and Sinema poured cold water on Joe Biden’s dreams of ‘codifying’ Roe v Wade.”

