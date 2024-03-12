Man who identifies as woman has access to Space Camp girls dormitories, father says

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2024

A man who self-identifies as a woman is employed by U.S. Space and Rocket Center Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, where he is a hall monitor and has access to the dormitories where girls as young as 9-years-old are staying, a father who decided against sending his daughter to the camp revealed on social media.

Clay Yarbrough noted in a Facebook post that has gone viral, that he was planning on sending his daughter to Space Camp before discovering that the man, Molly Bowman, would act as team leader and a hall monitor in the girls’ dormitories, 1819 News reported on March 11.

Yarbrough’s post included screenshots that appear to be from Bowman’s Twitter page. The page is private, but the screenshots show Bowman in space camp regalia, along with a lot of sexual commentary.

Bowman identifies as a woman as well as a “Butch coded space queer,” the Facebook post notes.

Yarbrough said other parents ad said that Bowman had access to female floors in previous camps.

“All I thought was that [Bowman] was a hall monitor, but then I heard that he had walked into the girl’s room,” Yarbrough told 1819 News. “I thought that was extreme; I wouldn’t think that kind of thing would happen at Space Camp.”

In a recorded conversation between Yarbrough and Space Camp vice president Robin Soprano, Bowman was confirmed as an employee and that Bowman would have access to the girls’ floor.

Bowman’s LinkedIn page describes his role at the space camp as facilitating “hands-on space-themed educational experiences for campers aged 9-18. I collaborate with diverse teams to develop and execute space-related curriculum, aligning activities with camp goals and educational standards.”

The Facebook post grabbed the attention of Alabama members of Congress.

It is imperative that Space Camp remains a safe place for children to learn and grow in STEM education to become the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts. ⬇️ My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/NUsMSXOesK — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 11, 2024

The situation currently unfolding at @SpaceCampUSA is unacceptable. When parents send their kids to Space Camp in Alabama, they should be confident they are going to a safe, educational environment. Space Camp should have the safety of our children as their first priority. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) March 11, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists