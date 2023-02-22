Man who had bicep blown off after pointing gun at Kyle Rittenhouse files lawsuit

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 22, 2023

Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Eastern Wisconsin.

In the lawsuit, Grosskreutz names Rittenhouse, former Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, and former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis as defendants. Also listed as defendants are the city and county of Kenosha as well as other counties and municipalities who sent personnel to Kenosha.

Testimony from the Rittenhouse trial noted that Grosskreutz had chased down and was pointing a gun at Rittenhouse when Rittenhouse shot him in the arm, tearing away much of his bicep — or “vaporized” it, as Grosskreutz put it.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021 for the shootings which left Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum dead, along with wounding Grosskreutz.

“[Gaige Grosskreutz] must live with the physical and emotional wounds inflicted by Defendant Rittenhouse and the Defendants who deputized and enabled him,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claims a failure to intervene on the part of law enforcement, saying they, “neglected to prevent or aid in preventing these wrongful acts where the wrongful acts were committed and could have been prevented by reasonable diligence.”

The lawsuit seeks relief in the form of economic damages for, “emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering.”

Rittenhouse responded to the lawsuit in a Tweet, saying: “This lawsuit is an attempt to drown anyone who legally and justifiably defends their lives from attackers in a mountain of legal debt. We can not let them win. If they can come after me they will come after you.”

