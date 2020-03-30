Major media, Clinton celebrate as U.S. passes China in official coronavirus cases

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2020

As of Monday morning, there were at least 143,055 coronavirus cases in the United States and at least 2,513 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The tragic statistics in recent days included the news that the United States has passed China in the number of reported infections (though many believe China has vastly underreported its number of cases).

In what some observers said was a new low even for them, it seemed some in the corporate media and Democratic Party who have been seeking President Donald Trump’s ouster from the day he was inaugurated actually celebrated the U.S. having the most coronavirus cases.

“He did promise ‘America First,’ ” twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted.

“We’re number 1! We’re number 1! We’re number 1!” editor-in-chief of Law Fare Blog and NBC/MSNBC News analyst Benjamin Wittes mocked.

MSNBC commentator Richard Wolffe published an op-ed in The Guardian headlined “Trump’s America first is working: the US now leads the world in coronavirus cases. And so it came to pass that America is indeed winning like never before,” wrote Wolffe.

Daily Beast columnist Dean Obeidallah tweeted: “Trump wanted to make America First-well he did it.”

Julia Loffe, a correspondent at GQ Magazine, asked in a tweet “Who’s the shithole country now?”

Meanwhile, Bill Bramhall, an editorial cartoonist at the New York Daily News, tweeted a cartoon of the president riding to the top of a graph showing the number of coronavirus cases in America rising over other countries.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich referred to Trump as “liar-in-chief” as he tweeted: “Is this what Trump meant by ‘AMERICA FIRST?’ ”

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that there was “glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more CoronaVirus cases than China”.

The Daily Caller noted that “Many members of the press attacked” Rubio after his tweet, “despite some of their own co-workers being involved in celebrating the news as a way to attack Trump.”

