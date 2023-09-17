Major Democrat Party donor named to lead U.S.’s reconstruction of Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2023

Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday named former Commerce Secretary and major Democrat Party donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to rebuild Ukraine.

Pritzker, an heir to her family’s Hyatt hotel fortune, served as Commerce chief during the Obama administration. She is the sister of Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker.

That’s right, Team Biden plans to pump billions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine after spending billions of dollars to help destroy it.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald outlined the multi-level “profiteering” operation:

President Biden just appointed the multi-billionaire heiress Penny Pritzker – Obama’s chief mega-donor – to oversee the profiteering plans in Ukraine of BlackRock, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs: to “rebuild” the country with US funds once Raytheon and Boeing are done profiteering… pic.twitter.com/y10rI8alYx — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) September 16, 2023

