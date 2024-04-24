Long-time staffer of open borders senator is killed by illegal alien

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2024

An 18-year-old illegal alien has been arrested in connection with the death of a long-time adviser to open borders U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Kurt Englehart, state senior adviser to the Nevada Democrat, was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 4:30 a.m. on April 6.

Elmer Rueda-Linares was arrested and held at Washoe County Jail. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

“Rueda entered the United States March 12, 2021, at or near the Rio Grande City, Texas, Port of Entry without inspection by an immigration official,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. “United States Customs and Border Protection arrested him, and he was later released on his own recognizance June 22, 2021.”

The initial charge against Rueda-Linares of felony hit-and-run has been changed to failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Englehart, 38, had served as an aide to Cortez Masto since 2017 and had been named state senior adviser/rural outreach director in March of last year.

The senator’s spokeswoman put out this generic statement:

“Sen. Cortez Masto looks forward to justice being served and has confidence in the local police and prosecutors.”

Cortez Masto, who has publicly stated that “open borders” don’t exist, actively opposed Trump-era border policies.

In 2020, she signed a letter condemning the Trump administration for its “harmful policies” that, according to her, dismantled the United States’ asylum system.

“Oddly enough, those policies could have saved the life of her staffer,” Revolver News noted.

Wow. An illegal immigrant driving under the influence KILLED a longtime staffer for Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. The illegal came recently in 2021. Senate Democrats help illegals flood our country and Americans pay the price. Treasonous.

pic.twitter.com/xZMXx1we9V — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 17, 2024

Your Choice