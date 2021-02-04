Long-time Democrat representative stranded by party’s shift to coastal elites

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2021

Democrats have became the party of the elites, representing 19 out 20 of the nation’s wealthiest congressional districts.

Ohio Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in Congress, said the party is quickly losing touch with its blue collar roots and she feels increasingly alienated in representing a working-class district.

“Several of my colleagues who are in the top ranks have said to me, ‘You know, we don’t understand your part of the country.’ And they’re very genuine,” Kaptur told The Hill in a recent interview. “You can’t understand what you haven’t been a part of.”

Kaptur said her Democrat colleagues “can’t understand” her constituents who have “a family that sticks together. Their loved ones are what they have, their little town, their home, as humble as it is — that’s what they have.”

In the interview with The Hill, Kaptur said a Democrat colleague offered a solution to the economic problems in the industrial Midwest.

“ ‘Well, Congresswoman Kaptur, the answer is: Leave,’ ” Kaptur says she was told by the Democratic member, whom she declined to name.

Asked if she feels like a minority in being a Democrat representing a working-class district, Kaptur told The Hill, “Yes, I do.”

In remarks following the November election, in which the GOP made gains in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “This election cycle has made one thing clear: The Republican Party is now the party of the American worker.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio noted that President Donald Trump won Zapata County in Texas by a margin of 52–47 percent in 2020, while he lost that same county to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a margin of 65–32 percent.

“#Florida & the Rio Grande Valley showed the future of the GOP: A party built on a multi-ethnic multi-racial coalition of working AMERICANS,” Rubio wrote in a tweet.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media