‘Liz Cheney runs to the cameras after getting ousted’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2021

Above is the razor-sharp headline by Citizen Free Press, which has helped fill the void left by the once-formidable DrudgeReport.com for the tens of millions who no longer believe or even notice the Corporate Media.

In a closed door meeting on Wednesday which lasted less than 20 minutes, Republican Party lawmakers removed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post.

After the vote, Cheney made a dash for media cameras and proclaimed: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

