Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at 54

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer and recording artist who was the only child of Elvis Presley, died after going into cardiac arrest on Thursday. She was 54.

Paramedics rushed to Presley’s home in Calabasas, California, after receiving a call that the singer was experiencing cardiac arrest, TMZ reported. She was given CPR, TMZ added, and epinephrine was administered on the scene to help her regain a pulse before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” read a statement to the New York Post from a representative for Lisa Marie’s mother, 77-year-old Priscilla. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Entertainment reporters had noted that Presley had seemed frail as she attended Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards. Fans on social media also wondered if she was well.

Lisa Marie was 9 years old when her father died at their Graceland home.

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley was found unconscious in his Graceland mansion. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at age 42.

Throughout her life, she paid loving tribute to Elvis through music. The singer — who released her own rock albums in the 2000s — collaborated on duets with her father posthumously for some of his biggest hits, including “In the Ghetto” and “Don’t Cry Daddy.”

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla; half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi; and three children: Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide in 2020.

On Jan. 8, Lisa Marie had visited Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday.

