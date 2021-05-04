Lindell sees election fraud ‘game changer’ in Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2021

A lawsuit in Michigan’s Antrim County has the potential to be an election fraud “game changer,” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said.

The lawsuit, which Lindell referred to in a Monday interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room”, has been expanded from a legal challenge over a local marijuana retailer proposal to claims that Dominion Voting Systems machines and software intentionally manipulated 2020 election results up and down the ballot.

Antrim County Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer recently allowed there to be testimony from people on an “expert witness” list who are expected to rebut a report published by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office which claimed that human error, not Dominion software, led to early tabulation errors in Antrim County last November.

Among those on the “expert witness” list is Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm which was hired by the Republican-led state Senate in Arizona to conduct an audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots.

Lindell told Bannon that to say there is no evidence of fraud is “100 percent wrong” and alluded to the Maricopa County audit, saying, “The timing is just very suspicious here when you got Maricopa County coming.”

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell in February. But Lindell has refused to back down, announcing last month he would sue Dominion for $1.6 billion in damages he alleges Dominion caused to MyPillow.

Lindell also blasted Newsmax for settling its lawsuit with Dominion, saying the news channel is going to regret the decision.

Newsmax was sued by Dominion Director of Product Strategy and Security Eric Coomer in December. After several months, the news outlet reported on Friday that it had “no evidence” that the employee had manipulated voting machines, and the two reached an undisclosed settlement.

“I can’t say how disappointed I am in Newsmax,” Lindell told War Room. “Why would they give in? It’s one thing to settle, don’t say that there’s not evidence.”

The news out of Michigan, Lindell said, is “a game changer. And it’s really going to make Newsmax look bad.”

