Lin Wood has not ‘flipped’ on President Trump: ‘Fake news is fake news’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2023

Rolling Stone had the scoop. In a Sept. 20 article under the tag line “switching sides,” the headline blared “MAGA Lawyer Lin Wood Is Cooperating With Georgia in Case Against Trump”.

When has that bastion of journalistic integrity steered America wrong?

Or, when hasn’t it.

Rolling Stone reported that Wood “is a witness for the state in Georgia’s election interference RICO case against the former president and 18 others.”

Wood said he has been called as a witness in the case against attorney Sidney Powell.

Wood wrote to media inquirers in a Telegram post on Thursday: “No, I have not ‘flipped’ on President Trump. I have no idea why I’m being called as a witness in the Powell trial. I have no firsthand knowledge of the criminal case as it is being described in the media.”

Online conservative influencer Heather Mullins posted screenshots from Wood’s Telegram, sharing the following in her post on X: “When fake news ‘Rolling Stone’ said Lin Wood turned on Trump, I was skeptical, because that paper is the absolute worst. They lie, they sympathize with terrorists, they’re NOT to be trusted. So I checked out Lin Woods telegram where he asserts he HASN’T turned on Trump. I don’t know Lin. I’ve never met him. But I do know Rolling Stone is pure evil. And he maintains his innocence. So I will dig in more, follow this all closely, and let you know what I find out.”

Here are some of Wood’s Telegram posts:

In addition, Lin also posted this on his Telegram, where he calls out the “mockingbird media”:

