Limbaugh: U.S. escaped coup ‘by a whisker’; Will Americans, like media, forget?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2019

Every day for more than two years, the Trump-Russia collusion story dominated the top headlines of the Democrat Party corporate media, also known as the “state media” or the “mainstream media”.

While the media will just move on to its next get-Trump campaign, many wonder if the Democrats who pushed the failed coup will ever pay a price, said radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“We narrowly — and I mean, by a whisker. We narrowly escaped a coup,” he said during his Sept. 9 broadcast.

“There was a concerted effort to throw Donald Trump out of office. Do you realize how close we came? Now, for two years or longer, wherever you tuned to get news, you were assured Trump did it; that the election was a fraud.”

Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News on Sept. 15 that the origination of the FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign in 2016 and what followed “was the closest thing to a coup that anyone has ever seen.”

The actions and evidence gathered regarding many former Obama administration officials and bureaucrats like former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reveal that they were attempting to frame Trump, McCarthy said.

Last week, District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu recommended moving forward with charges against McCabe.

Limbaugh noted: “I mean, it was a 100 percent certainty that Trump did it, and the evidence was gonna be found because it was being reported every day. And then… Pfft! Nothing. Now, do you think the American people just said, ‘Huh. Okay,’ and drop it, forget about it? That there’s no lingering memory of it, that it has no impact on public opinion about politics in general? ‘Cause I guaran-damn-tee you, the Drive-By Media think, ‘Oh, well, our latest effort failed. We’ll move on to the next one.’

“That nobody’s gonna hold ’em accountable, nobody’s gonna remember it, because everybody is occupied with what they’re doing at the moment to get rid of Trump. But it was a gigantic bomb. In terms of a political opposition research attempt, it was one of the biggest bombs in American politics. Now, do you think the American people…? All of them. Partisans, nonpartisans, moderates. You think they’ve just forgotten it? Or not? Do you think it had no effect, that the only way it would have had an effect is if Trump had been guilty, and if they had found it, if they had gotten rid of Trump?

But since it wasn’t, even though they were promised! They were assured every day for two years counting: ‘Trump was gone, Trump did it, Trump was a traitor, Trump was treasonous!’ The American people’s attitude after this is kind of, ‘Oh. Ho-hum. Okay. Media got it wrong. No big deal’? I don’t think so. In fact, I think that little episode is gonna have a price that they’re not even calculating — at the ballot box.”

Limbaugh cited a Sept. 9 tweet by New York Times columnist David Leonhardt: “A year ago — in the midst of [the] midterm campaign … Americans viewed the Democratic Party more favorably than the Republican Party. No longer. It’s time for Democrats to stop messing around with unpopular technocratic ideas. Focus on beating Trump.”

In September 2018, a Pew Research survey found Democrats holding a 54-43 edge in favorability over Republicans. In the September 2019 Pew survey, the two parties were tied at 45-45.

“Republicans have gained a couple of points; the Democrats have lost nine,” Limbaugh noted. “What’s happened? The Trump-Russia hoax, folks. The silent coup. I’m telling you, it is my humble opinion that that little two-year escapade is not forgotten, is not going to be forgotten. You have to remember: They promised people, they assured people, Trump was toast! Trump was gone. Trump had colluded.

“They have insured people that Trump was gonna be gone because of Stormy Daniels and then Avenatti was gonna take him out. You name it! Kavanaugh was this or that. None of this stuff has been true, and people don’t just forget it, and they don’t just say, ‘Oh, well! I guess the media got that wrong. Eh, I guess the media got that wrong,’ and then let it slide. There may be no accountability — the media may not be apologizing, may not be asking their audiences for forgiveness — but I’m telling you: Large swaths of their audiences don’t trust them as far as they can throw them today.”

