Limbaugh: Trump-Ukraine another ‘nothing burger,’ but Dems and Drive-Bys can’t stop

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2019

The entire Trump-Ukraine story is just another “nothing burger” and a way for Democrats and their “media brethren” to continue their non-stop investigations of President Donald Trump, radio host Rush Limbaugh said on Sept. 25.

“This is as big a nothing burger as Trump-Russia collusion was. There is nothing here. This thing is manufactured like Christine Blasey Ford was manufactured. This is manufactured like the Steele dossier was manufactured,” Limbaugh said.

“It’s all about reversing the 2016 presidential results. They cannot get over it. And when I say ‘nothing burger,’ I’m talking about substance. Politically, it’s not a nothing burger because it’s the ongoing effort of the Democrats to overturn the election results of 2016,” Limbaugh said.

What House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has done “regarding impeachment is not move it farther along,” Limbaugh said. “She did not do anything but convene an inquiry. There has been no floor vote. There will not be a floor vote. There will not be any impeachment, not any real impeachment. Everything you’re seeing is deception. Everything that you’re seeing and reading in the Drive-By Media is designed to deceive you.”

What is being revealed by the Ukraine story, Limbaugh said, “is that Joe Biden may be the most corrupt politician in Washington bar none. And what I suspect is going on is something I mentioned yesterday. This effort going on here is actually a twofer. It is designed by the Democrats to take out both Trump and Biden and clear the way for anybody else, probably Elizabeth Warren.”

Limbaugh continued: “And honestly, folks, no matter how difficult it may be, do not doubt me on this. There’s nothing here. There is no violation of law. There is no violation of the Constitution. There is no violation of campaign finance laws. There is nothing here like there was nothing to Trump-Russia collusion. There’s nothing here like Christine Blasey Ford had nothing on Brett Kavanaugh.”

The Democrats and Drive-Bys are just in continuation mode in their quest to “overturn the election results of 2016 using different narratives or different stories or different scandals,” Limbaugh said. The Democrats “launched this without knowing what was in that phone call” between Trump and Ukraine’s president. “But, see, it doesn’t matter. It’s what they can say was in the phone call. It’s what they are saying that Trump did. It is the never-ending allegation that the Drive-Bys originate, the Democrats parrot.”

Limbaugh continued: “Somebody leaks a bunch of crap about what Donald Trump said on the phone call with the president of Ukraine. Let’s review. Let’s go back and look what the Drive-By Media told us about this phone call. They told us that the whistleblower had heard that the president was going to withhold funds from Ukraine. The president was gonna blackmail Ukraine. The president was gonna withhold money that we had pledged if they didn’t investigate Biden.

“Guess what? That’s not in the transcript. Trump didn’t do it. Never stated. It’s not there. Then we were told by the Drive-By Media that Trump had said eight times in that phone call ‘the Bidens’ and ‘the Biden investigation’ and ‘pressure.’ We were told that Trump mentioned it eight times to the president of Ukraine: Investigate Biden, find out what Biden did, find out what Biden’s son has done.

Zilch, zero, nada. There were not eight times. And there was no quid pro quo. The president was not suggesting that, ‘Hey, here’s a way you can get the money if you’ll do what I want.’ The reporting on this has been a lie. Everything that was supposedly incendiary about this never happened. And yet the Democrats and Pelosi acted on it and created this phony impeachment scam.”

