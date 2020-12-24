Limbaugh: Reject Joe Biden’s ‘darkest days’ mentality

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2020

In his final broadcast of 2020, Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday took exception to Joe Biden’s statement that America’s “darkest days” in the coronavirus pandemic were yet to come.

“What a bleak way of looking at things,” Limbaugh said. “It’s never time to panic, folks. There’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country … It’ll never be time to give up on yourself. Trust me.”

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Biden actually said: “The worst is yet to come in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

Limbaugh noted: “The virus is what it is, but we adapt. We Americans have adapted to our problems. We’ve adapted to changing evolutionary things in our lives, in our country because of our freedom.

“Our freedom has allowed our adaptability. If disaster is coming our way, we don’t just sit there and endure it. We come up with ways to avoid it, to beat it back, to overcome it, but we don’t just sit there and accept it. And, as such, we don’t just resign ourselves to the fact that they’re living in the darkest days because we, at least to this point, still have the greatest degree of freedom of any people on earth.

“Now, it’s under assault and under attack and we all know this. But I don’t believe our darkest days are ahead of us. I never have.”

Limbaugh noted that President Donald Trump’s four-minute speech on the covid relief “debacle coming out of the Congress — that should be studied in a master’s course in communication. It was clear, it was concise, it was well paced, it was powerful, it was on brand, and it was classic.”

It was the kind of speech, Limbaugh added, that “only an outsider could have made, and I really hoped that Trump would sit down and start ripping up the bill as Pelosi ripped up his speech” at the State of the Union address.

Limbaugh expressed “gratitude” and thanked listeners as he battles lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in January. Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at February’s State of the Union address.

“My point in all of this today is gratitude,” Limbaugh said. “My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart.”

Limbaugh told his audience he hadn’t been expected to live to late December.

“I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December,” he said. “And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”

