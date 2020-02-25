Limbaugh: Hyping of coronavirus part of effort ‘to bring down Donald Trump’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2020

The “drive-by media” has a new weapon in its arsenal aimed at taking down President Donald Trump, radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

“It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus,” Limbaugh said during his Monday broadcast.

“The coronavirus is the common cold, folks. The drive-by media hype of this thing as a pandemic, as the Andromeda strain, as, ‘Oh my God, if you get it, you’re dead,’ do you know what the — I think the survival rate is Ninety-eight percent. Ninety-eight percent of people who get the coronavirus survive,” Limbaugh said.

The radio host continued: “It’s a respiratory system virus. It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized. All superpower nations weaponize bioweapons. They experiment with them. The Russians, for example, have weaponized fentanyl. Now fentanyl is also not what it is represented to be.”

Limbaugh added: “I’m not trying to get you to let your guard down. Nobody wants to get any of this stuff. I mean, you never — I hate getting the common cold. You don’t want to get the flu. It’s miserable. But we’re not talking about something here that’s going to wipe out your town or your city if it finds its way there.”

Limbaugh continued: “This is a classic illustration of how media coverage — even if this media coverage isn’t stacked — even if this is just the way media normally does things. This is a hyped, panic-filled version. Exactly how the media deals with these things to create audience, readership, interest, clicks what have you.”

Trump tweeted on Monday: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart.”

There are now 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC, after 39 U.S. nationals were brought back from a cruise ship that remains docked in Japan.

