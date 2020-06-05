Limbaugh: ‘Coup to oust Donald Trump is ongoing’; Mattis part of deep state conspiracy

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2020

Obamagate was only the beginning. The Left “is gonna get even dirtier going forward,” radio host Rush Limbaugh said during his June 4 broadcast.

The “coup to oust Donald Trump is ongoing,” Limbaugh said. “It’s all anti-Trump. It is all pro-ousting Trump, getting rid of Trump. It’s all lies, all of it, every bit of it is lies.”

Democrats seized the coronavirus to induce panic, and the deep state took advantage of the rioting in America’s cities to publicly scold the president, Limbaugh said.

“There was no reason to ever put 40 million Americans out of work unless it was to your political advantage to have that happen,” Limbaugh said. “It was never important enough to wipe out who knows how many livelihoods and the lives and businesses. It was never necessary. It was all predicated on lies, fake and incorrect computer model projects that were never accurate.”

Limbaugh said the new evidence of the Obama administration’s attempted “coup” is making the average person more aware of the scandal, causing an even greater “Democrat media freak-out.”

It’s why “deep staters” who worked in the Trump administration, such as former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former Joint Chiefs chairman Mike Mullen, recently have criticized Trump, the radio host said.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m gonna tell you, folks, the Left is gonna get even dirtier going forward,” Limbaugh said. “We haven’t reached the bottom of this, ’cause they know what’s coming down the tracks.

“They know what John Durham’s doing, and they know what [Attorney General William] Barr is doing, and they know both Durham and Barr are committed to this. And they know that every day they don’t release the results is another day closer to the election that they will be released.”

Limbaugh said the objective of Americans in November “is to defeat the forces that are arrayed against us out there that are attempting to overthrow the Trump administration and continue this coup and to rip to shreds the Constitution. We are in a battle for the future of America, as founded. There’s always gonna be an America. What kind its’ gonna be is the question.”

Meanwhile, there are rumblings at the Pentagon involving past and resent secretaries of defense.

What Mattis said

In his essay, titled “In Union There Is Strength,” Mattis wrote that as he watched this week’s unfolding events, he was “angry and appalled.” Equal justice under the law, he said, “is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding.”

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” Mattis said. “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

“We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Trump’s response

“Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was ‘Chaos’, which I didn’t like, & changed to ‘Mad Dog,’ ” Trump tweeted after the Mattis essay appeared.

“His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom ‘brought home the bacon’. I didn’t like his ‘leadership’ style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!”

As Trump said earlier: “I just do it. People hit me. I hit back.”

Breaking with Trump

Defense Secretary Mark Esper took to the Pentagon briefing room to take “the extraordinary step of publicly breaking with President Trump, who famously does not suffer dissent gladly,” the Washington Examiner noted.

Esper’s remarks, which the Pentagon quickly posted in full on its website, “contained a number of observations that could be read as a rebuke of his boss, the most pointed of which was his rejection of Trump’s threat to invoke an 1807 law to dispatch active-duty troops to cities where he doesn’t think state governors are being tough enough on lawbreaking demonstrators.”

Esper said: “I’ve always believed and continue to believe that the National Guard is best suited for performing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations, in support of local law enforcement. I say this not only as secretary of defense, but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard.

“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now,” he said. “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

