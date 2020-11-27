Like sheep to the slaughter: 21st century Americans have been trained to obey, not think

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2020

Is it illegal to steal an election?

In the era of Trump Derangement Syndrome and covid insanity, what should be an obvious answer for many is not.

The Trump-hating media, without doing any real examination, says the evidence of a stolen election doesn’t exist.

“And most Americans seem to be lost in a blue haze of blind acceptance that whatever they are told by the talking heads on TV must be true,” Frank Miele wrote in a Nov. 23 analysis for RealClearPolitics.

“This kind of unthinking obedience to authority is a frightening harbinger of an America that is no longer a nation of laws, but rather a nation of edicts,” Miele, author of “How We Got Here: The Left’s Assault on the Constitution”, noted.

“You can already see that unfolding in the sheep-like acceptance of COVID-19 restrictions that blatantly ignore the Constitution. But if you dare do your own independent assessment of facts — whether regarding the efficacy of mask use in preventing spread of coronavirus or regarding the security of electronic voting — you will quickly come to a different conclusion than that which is approved by Big Tech, Big Media and Big Money.”

But Miele contends that not enough people actually take the time to do their own research.

“They simply believe whatever is told to them. For those in thrall to the establishment media, that means they believe that Trump’s allegations of election fraud are ‘baseless.’ Remember, the media made that declaration within hours of the election, long before any evidence had been presented in a court of law and before analysis had begun on the raw vote totals. Once that narrative was established, it didn’t matter how many affidavits were presented, how many witnesses came forward, or how much analysis suggested that the vote count may have been manipulated. The jury of the American people had already been tainted by Big Media to believe the narrative that Trump is a sore loser.”

This is the same media which for the past four years reported as fact that the duly elected president of the United States is a Russian agent.

As Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said in at his recent press conference Thursday: “The coverage of this has been almost as dishonest as the scheme itself. The American people are entitled to know this. You don’t have a right to keep it from them. You don’t have a right to lie about it.”

Miele asked: Shouldn’t the media be holding Joe Biden accountable as they do President Donald Trump?

Shouldn’t Biden be asked:

• About the curious patterns of vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia that make millions of people think Biden tried to steal the election?

• To support a full investigation to prove his victory was legitimate?

• Whether Hunter Biden will come out of hiding now that the election is over?

• To condemn the BLM and antifa violence that sent several innocent Trump supporters to the hospital two weeks ago?

Miele added: “How about our celebrity journalists celebrate their own crucial role as defenders of democracy? If they don’t want to ‘render themselves useless,’ they need to swear allegiance to facts, wherever they lead, and not to one party.”

Or as Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana put it: “They have to be equal opportunity assholes.”







“Sooner or later the American people will get tired of being manipulated,” Miele wrote. “Journalism is supposed to give an honest account of the facts so that people can make up their own minds what they believe to be true. Propaganda, on the other hand, is a dishonest attempt to persuade people not to examine the facts for themselves. Journalism starts with facts and allows people to reach their own conclusion. Propaganda starts with a conclusion and manipulates people into accepting it as fact. You can decide for yourself whether what we have today is journalism or propaganda.”

Miele concluded: “Whether or not Donald Trump can prove his case in court should be irrelevant to the job of the press. What honest reporters ought to recognize is the significance of the allegation itself, the historical nature of the crime being alleged, and the importance to the future of our republic that the case must be heard. Too bad there are so few honest reporters left.”

