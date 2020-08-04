Life and death in urban idiocracies: Police, Limbaugh have conflicting tips for survival

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2020

The Minneapolis Police Department last week issued an advisory that the city’s residents should be “prepared” to be robbed and comply with the criminals’ orders.

Residents should “be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet” and “do as they say,” the advisory said, warning that “some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and some threatened with a gun.”

The Minneapolis PD has reported a 46 percent increase in carjackings and a 36 percent increase in robberies compared to the same time last year, according to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis

Members of the Minneapolis City Council want the police department abolished. Socialist Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has come out in support of that effort.

During his Monday broadcast, Rush Limbaugh said he “would advise residents of Minneapolis to exercise their rights under the Second Amendment. And I would advise the residents of Minnesota to vote the Democrats the hell out of office the next chance you get.”

Limbaugh noted that the Minneapolis PD also advises residents to carrying some cash “so that you have some to give away when you are robbed.”

“And, by the way, as a little aside, as somebody who knows a lot of rich people, this is what they are told by their security teams. Their security teams advise them, carry cash so that if somebody holds you up, somebody robs you, you have some cash to give ’em. And make it more than 20 bucks,” Limbaugh said.

“The security teams I’m talking about advise the rich people I know to carry at least $1,500 bucks, in cash, all the time, so that if they get held up, that’s how much they have to give away. That’s how to stay alive.”

Limbaugh continued: “Somebody comes along and wants your wallet, turn it over. Well, this is what they’re now advising everybody in Minnesota to do. Well, I should say Minneapolis. Gotta remember, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a resolution in June to abolish the police department. So the police department has been abolished, and they’re advising citizens here on how to proceed. I’m telling you, folks, this is a train wreck, the Democrat Party.”

