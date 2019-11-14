Liberal impeachment hero falsely credited Obama for sending arms to Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2019

One of the star witnesses in the drive by Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump falsely claimed that President Barack Obama sent advanced anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, a report said.

The claim from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House National Security Council staff expert on Ukraine, came in closed-door testimony for which the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released a transcript, Rowan Scarborough noted in a Nov. 13 report for The Washington Times.

Obama talked internally about sending lethal aid to Ukraine but did not. Trump was the first to do so.

“Trump’s decision in late 2017 to ship Javelin anti-armor weapons is significant amid impeachment proceedings,” Scarborough wrote. “The deal showed he went beyond Obama in committing first-time lethal weapons for Ukraine to combat Russia-backed separatists.”

Democrats claim that Trump risked national security by withholding aid as he allegedly tried to win a commitment from Ukraine to investigate the dealings of Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Col. Vindman has become a hero to the liberal media for bucking his commander in chief. Some conservatives target him over testimony they say shows hostility toward Trump appointees,” Scarborough wrote.

Vindman filed a complaint with the National Security Council legal counsel after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman said he believed it was wrong for the president to ask Zelensky for an investigation of Biden.

At his Oct. 29 deposition, Vindman was asked about military aid by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat.

“Under the previous administration, there was a, I’m aware of the transfer of a fairly significant number of Javelins, yes,” Vindman testified.

The historical record shows that assertion to be wrong. The Obama administration limited its aid to support items to Ukraine after the 2014 Russian invasion.

Scarborough noted that, ironically, Schiff, who is trying to remove Trump from office and has accused the president many times of a Russian election conspiracy, talked about how important it was to ship Javelins to Ukraine.

“And in terms of the defensive weapons that we have been willing to sell Ukraine, is it one of the most important to Ukraine?” Schiff asked Vindman.

“Yes, in terms of the lethal munitions the U.S. provides, it is certainly one of the most important ones, yes,” Vindman responded.

Scarborough noted that Vindman “was assigned to the Joint Chiefs in late 2017 when the Trump administration made the decision to send the first Javelins to Ukraine. The delivery happened in the spring of 2018. Vindman arrived at the White House that July.”

Defense News reported: “One irony is that the Trump administration was going further with its aid than the Obama administration by deciding to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons. In 2017, Trump announced his intent to provide the Javelin, and Congress approved an assistance package of 210 missiles and 37 launchers, together worth $47 million.”

One reason for the irony, Scarborough noted, “is that Democrats accuse Trump of being a yes man for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yet, Trump directly confronted Putin by helping Ukraine better defend against Russian tanks.”

J.D. Gordon, the 2016 Trump’s campaign’s director of national security, said he negotiated a Republican Party platform that promised appropriate military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Gordon has been critical of allowing Obama-era NSC staffers stay in place, such as the CIA analyst who turned into the whistleblower whose 9-page complaint triggered Democratic impeachment action.

“If President Trump thought it was harmless to keep Obama-era holdovers throughout the government like the so-called whistleblower and hiring an abundance of people who obviously despised him like Lt. Col. Vindman, he was sorely mistaken,” Gordon said.

Robert C. O’Brien, Trump’s current national security adviser, said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump doesn’t get credit for ramping up Ukraine’s defense in the face of Putin aggression.

“We’re the first administration, President Trump is the first president to send lethal military aid to Ukraine,” he said. “I think that’s very important. And I think that’s something that’s been lost in all the hullabaloo about the telephone call.”

Reuters reported in April 2018 that “Ukraine has received the first U.S. Javelin missiles and launch units, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday.”

