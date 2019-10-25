Levin nukes hearings: Trump ‘treated worse than a terrorist or mass murderer’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2019

Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, delivered a white-hot indictment of the House Democrats over their secretive impeachment inquiry.

“So, Nixon and Clinton got treated fairly,” Levin said Thursday on “Hannity”. “Trump gets treated worse than a terrorist or mass murder.”

Levin read passages from the Clinton impeachment inquiry highlighting his charge that Democrats are treating President Donald Trump unfairly. He accused Democrats of trying to push an impeachment trial into the 2020 general election.

“I hear some of these legal…analysts out there going on and on about that’s the next stage. No, I’m afraid not. You didn’t have an official vote on an impeachment hearing,” Levin said. “This entire thing is the Democrat Party in the House seizing control of the instrumentalities of the House bastardizing the impeachment clause in order to drive a trial into the general election.”

Levin compared the current drama to the processes followed by Republicans in the Clinton impeachment in 1998.

The American public should understand, he said “the tyrannical process that is going on …. What we have is a rogue Democratic Party in the House of Representatives that’s using the institution of the House and the impeachment clause to interfere with the 2020 election. They are interfering with the 2020 election more than the Russians did, more than the Ukrainians did even though that was bad enough, and they’re using our tax dollars to do it.”

Noting Judiciary Committee investigatory powers during the Clinton impeachment inquiry, Levin said: “The President’s counsel may cross examine witnesses. The President’s counsel may make objections regarding the pertinence of evidence. The President’s counsel may suggest that the Committee receive additional evidence. … The provisions will ensure that the impeachment inquiry is fair to the President.”

None of those basic procedures of justice in the American system are being afforded to President Trump, he said.

The radio host also dismissed the testimony earlier in the week of diplomat Bill Taylor.

“We have testimony from William Taylor, who the Hell is William Taylor,” Levin said. “All of a sudden he’s the great William Taylor, because Adam Schiff has anointed him as such. He’s a longtime State Department bureaucrat. He is the acting ambassador to Ukraine.”

Levin spoke of Taylor’s concerns about “highly irregular conduct where” Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is allegedly circumventing the State Department.

Levin cited Eric Felten’s Oct. 23 analysis for RealClearInvestigations in which Felten wrote:

“Giuliani didn’t hide the fact that he was investigating whether Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential race. Yet most media have treated Giuliani’s efforts as sneaky and suspect because he acted at the personal behest of the president and not as an official representative of the bureaucracy. The New York Times, for example, claimed Giuliani was conducting “a shadow foreign policy campaign.” In fact, presidents since George Washington have turned to individuals without formal government positions to pursue foreign policy interests and objectives. Private citizens, often acting as special envoys, have helped negotiate issues ranging from trade to war. While critics deride such efforts as “back-door,” “secret,” or “shadow” undertakings, many presidents have found it useful to dispatch people they trust, who can think and operate outside the constraints of official channels in handling delicate matters.

Levin also blasted the corporate media for its hypocrisy and unwillingness to cover what he described as House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff’s “secret” impeachment inquiry.

“Where are these press organizations today when it comes to Adam Schiff keeping the press out of the secret testimony? These secret hearings? They don’t much give a damn anymore, do they?” Levin said.

