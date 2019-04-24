Let rapists, murderers and terrorists vote from prison says Bernie Sanders

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2019

Dylann Roof murdered nine African Americans during a prayer service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev killed killed three people and injured approximately 280 others in the April 2013 terror attack during the Boston Marathon.

Daniel Holtzclaw raped more than a dozen African-American women, who ranged in age from 17 to 57, in Oklahoma. He was sentenced to 236 years in prison in December 2015.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, thinks all of those men should be allowed to vote from prison.

During a CNN town hall on April 22, Sanders was asked whether he thought felons should be allowed to vote while they’re incarcerated, not just after their release.

Sanders responded: “Yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away and you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote. Well, that person did that. Not going to let that person vote,’ you’re running down a slippery slope.”

“So, I believe people who commit crimes, they pay the price and they get out of jail, they certainly should have the right to vote,” Sanders said. “But, I believe even if they are in jail, they’re paying the price to society, but that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy.”

“I think I have written many 30-second opposition ads throughout my life,” Sanders said of potential criticism. “This will be just another one.”

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, there are more than 1.6 million convicted criminals in local, state, and federal prisons across the country. This includes about 183,000 convicted murderers and 164,000 convicted rapists.

Federal data concludes that noncitizens make up about 25 percent of the federal prison population.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, as Breitbart News has reported, organizations funded by leftist billionaire George Soros are working to restore the voting rights of about 1.4 million felons in Florida after the state approved the measure last year.

Currently, 14 states and the District of Columbia automatically restore voting rights upon release from prison. Five states reinstate voting rights once a felon is released and discharged from parole. Another 21 states restore voting rights after a felon completes any prison sentence, parole and probation.

In six state states, the chance of restoring voting rights depends on the type of conviction and requires an ex-felon to petition the state government.

In Iowa, ex-offenders must also pay all fines and fees to the court that are part of a sentence. Once complete, individuals convicted of a felony can apply to have their voting rights restored – which can only be done through the governor or the president.

Kentucky’s constitution permanently bars all individuals with past felony convictions from voting, unless the governor restores the right to vote, according to Nonprofit Vote.

