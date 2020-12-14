Legendary Hong Kong publisher, researcher face ruin after revealing Hunter Biden story

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2020

An October intelligence report compiled by researchers who examined public records revealed just how compromised the Biden family is to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, long a source of angst for the CCP, and Christopher Balding, two of the people who were instrumental in compiling and disseminating the report, are now facing personal ruin due to the machinations of the CCP and the U.S. corporate media.

The report details the deep connections between the Biden family and the CCP. It noted that Hunter Biden’s company BHR is listed as a subsidiary of the Bank of China, owned by the CCP.

The Hong Kong-based pro-democracy news outlet Apple Daily was the first to report on its findings.

Lai, a pro-democracy activist and founder of the Apple Daily founder, was charged under communist China’s new national security law on Dec. 11.

Lai, who was arrested in August, was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local broadcaster TVB reported. He faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

One of the publishers of the October report is also facing multiple threats after revealing the Biden family’s deep ties to the CCP.

In response to the report, NBC News “launched a coordinated attack on one of the publishers of the report, Christopher Balding. This attack had all the appearances of being coordinated with the Biden campaign and it had the effect of benefiting the CCP,” Jeff Reynolds, author “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy”, noted in a Dec. 12 analysis for PJ Media.

The Oct. 2 intelligence report noted:

1. Joe Biden’s compromising partnership with the Communist Party of China runs via Yang Jiechi (CPC’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission). Yang met frequently with Biden during his tenure at the Chinese embassy in Washington.

2. Hunter Biden’s 2013 Bohai Harvest Rosemont investment partnership was set-up by Ministry of Foreign Affairs institutions designed to garner influence with foreign leaders during Yang’s tenure as Foreign Minister.

3. Hunter Biden has a direct line to the Politburo, according to SOURCE A, a senior finance professional in China.

4. CCP operative Michael Lin brokered the BHR partnership and partners with MOFA foreign influence organizations.

5. Lin is a POI for his work on behalf of China, as confirmed by SOURCE B and SOURCE C (at two separate national intelligence agencies).

6. BHR is a state managed operation. Leading shareholder in BHR is Bank of China and BHR’s partners are SOEs that funnel revenue/assets to BHR.

7. Hunter Biden continues to hold 10% in BHR. He visited China in 2010 and met with major Chinese government financial companies that would later back BHR.

8. Hunter Biden’s BHR stake (purchased for $400,000) is now likely worth approximately $50 million (fees and capital appreciation based on BHR’s $6.5 billion AUM).

9. Hunter Biden also did business with Chinese tycoons linked with the Chinese military and against the interests of U.S. national security.

10. Joe Biden’s foreign policy stance towards China (formerly hawkish), has since turned positive despite China’s rising geopolitical assertiveness.

Balding has a Ph.D. in Political Economics and has studied the Chinese economy for years. He was a professor at Peking University at their highly regarded business school in Shenzhen for nine years before moving to Vietnam to teach at Fulbright University.

Balding appeared on a Facebook Live event for the Oregon Republican Party on Oct. 30 to discuss his report. In that event, he said, “Hunter Biden started going to China. The first trips that we picked up were shortly before Biden became vice president in 2008, and there was a steady stream of visits to Beijing over time. I would say it was probably almost once a year to China during that time.”

“The first thing to note,” Balding said, “is this appears to significantly predate 2013 going back to probably 2008. That’s when you really see the groundwork being laid for this. I think another thing that is very important to note is that all of the individual institutions that are surrounding everything going on here … are very closely linked to the state, whether it is with a quasi-state type of organizations, whether it is state-owned banks, whether it is part of the actual government, everyone that you’re seeing here is very closely linked to the state. A lot of people that you’re seeing are also very closely tied to Chinese organizations that are known by the U.S. government and other governments to be intelligence, their cover institutions for Intel, and an influence operation—and what I mean by that is China has a lot of very innocuous-sounding institutional or organizational names, you know, one of the ones that pops to mind is the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade. CIA documents dating back to the ’50s, saying what they do is compromise foreign businessmen to then force them to impact economic policy in their home country to head off things like economic sanction.”

As part of the major media’s coordinated effort to block any news of Biden family corruption prior to the Nov. 3 election, NBC News set out to bury the report and destroy Balding.

Balding defended his actions, noting that he was forced to flee Vietnam in mid-September and return to the U.S. after fellow researchers and government employees from Western democracies warned he could no longer consider himself safe from the number of Chinese spies that had come to seek him out. He said the other researchers on the project subjected themselves to grave danger by using their connections to acquire documentation available only inside China, and hidden from the general public.

“Instead of investigating the claims about Hunter Biden’s Chinese connections, NBC News suppressed the report and attacked the messenger,” Reynolds wrote. “They carried water, ostensibly for the Biden campaign, and other media outlets followed suit. The American public was largely unaware of this information as Election Day approached, which had an obvious effect on the outcome. Any credible news outlet would at least ask the question: Is anything in this report true? If so, how dangerous is that for America? Instead, a major media company, with an agenda to advance, set out to destroy a researcher and discredit an explosive report that questioned the shady dealings of a major party’s presidential candidate and his family.”

Many media outlets used the NBC News hit piece published on Oct. 30 to discredit the Hunter Biden story through Election Day and beyond. Polls show that around 45 percent of Biden voters had no idea about important election stories like this one, and 17 percent of them would not have voted for him if they had known about the stories, including the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden.

“Now, because this knowledge was suppressed and hidden from the American public, it looks like the CCP will have access to the Oval Office via direct connections to the president and other potential members of his cabinet (barring any reversal of the results of the election),” Reynolds wrote, adding: “Who benefits from that hit piece from NBC News? The Biden-Harris ticket, and the Chinese Communist Party.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with AFP, Lai described the China security law as “a death knell for Hong Kong. It will supersede or destroy our rule of law and destroy our international financial status.”

He also feared for his journalists, saying: “Whatever we write, whatever we say can be subversion, can be sedition.”

When asked why he didn’t just keep quiet and enjoy his immense wealth like Hong Kong’s other tycoons, Lai replied: “Maybe I’m a born rebel, maybe I’m someone who needs a lot of meaning to live my life besides money.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media