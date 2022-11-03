Legendary canoe/paddleboarder Loch Eggers dies suddenly while hiking in Hawaii

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 3, 2022

Loch Eggers, a legendary Hawaiian canoe/paddleboarder died suddenly while hiking on Maui on Saturday, reports say. He was 55.

Eggers reprtedly suffered a heart attack alone while hiking one of his favorite spots, Lahaina Pali Trail overlooking Maalaea Harbor about a mile above Honoapiilani Highway. According to the Maui Fire Department, bystanders began cardiopulmonary resuscitation before a fire rescue crew arrived aboard the Fire Department’s Air One helicopter. Eggers was flown to a landing zone, where he was pronounced dead by medics.

In late April of this year, Eggers’ brother, Hunter died suddenly and unexpectedly during a canoe race. Hunter Eggers was 51.

Both Loch and Hunter Eggers were reportedly in top condition before their sudden deaths. Both had raced for Waikiki’s famous Outrigger Canoe Club.

The Inertia reported that Loch Eggers “was at the forefront of the stand-up movement in the early 2000s as surfers, windsurfers, and paddlers began migrating to the sport.”

The Inertia cited fellow waterman and friend John Smalley as saying Loch was “the real deal, and one of the most talented, down-to-earth people you’ll ever meet — a quiet pioneer without the ego.”

