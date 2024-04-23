Legal observers: Trial not going well for prosecutors; But then again this is NYC

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2024

Legal observers who weren’t following the narrative established by legacy media outlets were quick to point out how little, if anything, the prosecution in Donald Trump’s hush money case has and how terribly they presented how little they had as the first witnesses took the stand on Monday and Tuesday.

But, then, how effective do the Trump prosecutors have to be with a New York City jury?

JUST IN: David Pecker just testified that he’s the one who told Trump women might come to him with stories, because Trump was such a popular bachelor who dated the most beautiful women. Apparently Trump was just planning a campaign run, but Pecker and Cohen were the ones… pic.twitter.com/WHa0T5AnBl — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) April 23, 2024

