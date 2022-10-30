Leftists triggered as DeSantis appears at country star’s Jacksonville concert

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2022

Reality: During his performance in Jacksonville on Friday, country music star Luke Bryan said the concert would help raise funds for hurricane relief for Florida. The governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, made an appearance at the concert.

Leftist reality: Luke Bryan scheduled a concert in Jacksonville 11 days before the midterm elections so he could campaign for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bryan is therefore canceled in the woke leftist community.

According to Soundcharts.com, an average show has to be booked 9 to 10 months in advance and tour deals are usually signed around a year prior to the actual performance.

Bryan, who is currently on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” told the packed crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday: “We’re gonna have some fun and raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida” in wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in September.

A Twitter post showed the concertgoers greeting DeSantis with thunderous applause.

Leftists immediately went to threat level critical on the outrage meter.

Many insisted Bryan, who is also a judge on American idol, must be canceled.

Among the responses:

“Is anyone really surprised that Luke Bryan supports a racist, misogynistic authoritarian?”

“Thanks for shaking hands with and lifting up the Governor who just endangered the lives of trans kids in my state by taking away their healthcare. I just spent yesterday fighting for those kids. You’re trash, and we see you.”

“Another country artist I now cross off my list.”

“Note to self: cancel Luke Bryan.”

“And now I will never listen to Luke Bryan again.”

Response to the above: “Wait.. did you actually think a he was a democrat? He sings about freedom silly.”

And another: “Good to know we still have country music artists who remain Awake and have not turned Woke!”

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022

Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan! pic.twitter.com/GCuTELFOM9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 29, 2022

