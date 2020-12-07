Leftist privilege: ‘Little Red Rioting Hood’ gets off with slap on the wrist

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2020

On Sept. 4, Clara Kraebber took part in a riot in which 150-plus Black Lives Matter thugs marched through Lower Manhattan lighting trash cans on fire, shattering store and bank windows and spraying graffiti. The 20-year-old daughter of privilege was part of a leftist mob which caused six figures in damages.

On Dec. 3, “Little Red Rioting Hood” was let off the hook after barely a slap on the wrist.

Kraebber won’t be eating any of that prison porridge after prosecutors in New York dropped felony rioting charges, the New York Post editorial board noted on Dec. 6.

Kraebber had been charged with felony riot and one misdemeanor, possession of a graffiti instrument. On Dec. 3, “Little Red Rioting Hood” took a plea deal on the graffiti charge. The case will be dismissed and sealed if she stays out of trouble for six months.

An assistant district attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said they “determined that we cannot prove the defendant is guilty of felony charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The Manhattan DA’s office also declined to pursue felony riot charges against the seven mostly privileged partners-in-crime arrested alongside Kraebber. They were arraigned only on misdemeanor graffiti tool and unlawful assembly charges, the Post noted.

The Post editorial board added: “Sounds like rioters’ strategy of shielding their fellows doing damage using umbrellas worked. (Plus, daddy no doubt would pay for a first-rate lawyer.)”

The Post added that, with the felony charge dropped, “Little Red Rioting Hood” is now free to pursue her “revolutionary strategy”.

“Police found her written plans to seize empty luxury apartments for ‘wealth re-distribution’ and defend them using ‘bricks on roofs as weapons,’ ” the Post noted.

