Left wants U.S. tax dollars to fund pro-transgender ideology worldwide

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2023

Is gender ideology the new state religion of the United States of America?

Leftist social engineers are intent on “transing everyone and everything” and are quite content to use U.S. taxpayer money to do so, an analysis said.

“Nothing is sacred,” Ben Bartee wrote for The Daily Bell on Jan. 19. The “social justice evangelists” are exporting transgender ideology “to the poor, defenseless people of the Third World under the guise of ‘progress.’ ”

The Biden State Department continues to ride the trans wave, including a $20,000 gift to Ecuador for drag shows.

“Now Ecuadorian children can enjoy the finer arts featuring slobby men shaking their hairy asses just like their American counterparts – all courtesy of the liberal and loving U.S. government,” Bartee noted.

The State Department awarded a $20,600 grant on Sept. 23 to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano Abraham Lincoln (CENA) in Cuenca, Ecuador, a non-profit organization supported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador, to “promote diversity and inclusion” in the region.

The project at CENA, which started Sept. 30 and runs until Aug. 31, 2023, will include “3 workshops,” “12 drag theater performances,” and a “2-minute documentary,” according to the State Department’s grant listed on the USASpending.gov website.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland insists that American taxpayers should continue to fund the war in Ukraine in part to fight back against Russia’s “anti-trans hatred.”

“Moscow right now is a hub of corrupt tyranny, censorship, authoritarian repression, police violence, propaganda, government lies and disinformation, and planning for war crimes. It is a world center of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of replacement theory for export. In supporting Ukraine, we are opposing these fascist views, and supporting the urgent principles of democratic pluralism,” Raskin said.

Bartee noted: “Having lived in Ukraine, I can personally attest to the fact that almost literally no Ukrainian understands gender ideology, much less ascribes to it. There are, with the possible exception of the trendiest corners of Kyiv or Lviv, approximately zero transgenders in the entire country.”

Team Biden’s allies in the U.S. corporate media, meanwhile, are intent on shaming leaders in Africa into transifying and queerifying the continent, Bartee noted.

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour harangued newly elected president of Kenya, William Ruto, on his stance on the gays and transes.

Amanpour previously went with the same routine with Uganda’s president, with the same result.

“CNN is literally incapable of talking to an African head of state without resorting to LGBTQ talking points – despite serious issues like massive malnutrition and economic destitution,” Bartee noted.

In his documentary “What Is a Woman,” Matt Walsh contacted a tribe somewhere in the African Savannah and posed a series of questions:

“Can a man become a woman?”

“No.”

“What about if someone was non-binary?”

“Come again?”

“What if the person is non-binary?” “Come again?!” Tremendous. pic.twitter.com/77L53TlhuA — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 1, 2022

Bartee concluded: “The obvious utility of this interaction is to demonstrate that there is nothing intuitive about radical gender ideology. It has no factual basis in reality, and the only way to ascribe to the tenants is to absorb the ideology as a matter of pseudo-religious faith.”

