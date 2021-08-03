Left wants new investigation, impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2021

Devoid of actual policy or strategy, there are certain things the Left needs to maintain a lock on its all-important power heading into the 2022 midterms.

One is the “insurrection” leftist politicians and their media allies insist occurred on Jan. 6.

Another is forcing Americans to get the jab and mask mandates forever.

Oh, and there is also the imperative of preserving Roe v Wade and legal abortions.

Now, the Left is dusting off another old reliable movement they believe will hold the attention of their base.

Get Brett Kavanaugh.

The thoroughly leftist American Humanist Association and the Freedom from Religion Foundation are now claiming that Justice Kavanaugh may have lied during his Senate confirmation hearings about sexual assault allegations. The leftists contend that would be impeachable conduct.

“It is unacceptable that the FBI and the Trump Administration failed to thoroughly investigate Kavanaugh and the many claims made against him,” said Sunil Panikkath, president of the American Humanist Association. “To allow him to continue to serve on the nation’s highest Court, without serious allegations of him having lied to Congress being properly investigated, is a mistake that must be immediately corrected.”

Last month, seven Democrat senators asked the FBI to conduct a new review of the confirmation process after it was revealed the FBI had set up a tip line during its investigation of Kavanaugh.

The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Chris Coons of Delaware, said a letter they received from the FBI in June shows the agency gathered over 4,500 tips relating to Kavanaugh without any apparent further action by investigators.

“If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all,” the Democrat lawmakers said in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray.

The FBI conducted an investigation into the assault claims made by Christine Blasey Ford, but the allegations were never corroborated.

Ford’s lawyers said the revelation of the FBI‘s tip line suggests the investigation was a “sham and a major institutional failure,” according to a report by The Associated Press.

“Instead, it handed the information over to the White House, allowing those who supported Kavanaugh to falsely claim that the FBI found no wrongdoing,” Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, Ford’s lawyers, told the AP.

Mike Davis, who worked on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh, said the Senate Democrats are smearing Justice Kavanaugh.

“All 100 senators had access to the printouts of the 4,500 tips received by the [FBI],” Davis tweeted.

