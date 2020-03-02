Left in a frenzy as GOP megadonor buys large stake in Twitter

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2020

An investment firm headed by a former never-Trumper who now supports the president has bought a large stake in Twitter with the intent of replacing CEO Jack Dorsey, reports say.

Elliott Management Corp., led by Paul Singer, a Republican Party megadonor, has taken a roughly $1 billion stake in Twitter and has nominated four directors to the social media company’s board, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In 2017, President Donald Trump commented on Singer stating: “As you know, Paul was very much involved with the anti-Trump or as they say ‘Never Trump,’ and Paul just left [the White House] and he’s given us his total support and it’s all about unification. So, I want to thank Paul Singer for being here and coming up to the office. He was a very strong opponent and now he’s a very strong ally and I appreciate that.”

While the news sent Twitter’s stock price up, it also sent many on the Left into a frenzy.

The so-called “Resistance” was especially in freakout mode, with tweets including:

“I’m guessing that this will mean that it becomes more friendly to disinformation and surveillance. They will also change the algorithms about which posts and which words are most visible in the feed. And some #Resistance posters will be banned.”

“Eyes open wide, fellow Resisters. Paul Singer, Elliot Mgmnt Corp, wants to take over Twitter & force out Jack Dorsey. This related to Jack announcing that unlike fb, he won’t allow any false political ads? & little trumper hedge fund Paul – he mad about that; & trying to cheat?”

“Trump Loving Investor Paul Singer Will Turn Twitter into All Trump All The Time”

“Trump pal, billionaire Paul Singer, buys substantial amount of Twitter to ‘make changes.’ Between he and Rupert Murdoch, conservatives will control most press. This is a step to ‘state run’ media.”

“What is wrong with everyone that they don’t have this info trending? Doesn’t anyone realize what could very likely happen very soon. We won’t be allowed to criticize Trump or GOP on Twitter if Paul Singer ousts Jack Dorsey and turns Twitter into a Trump/GOP platform only.”

Some analysts were amused by the leftist paranoia, especially since it is the Left that has for many years tried to squelch free speech it doesn’t agree with.

“Gotta love the left freaking out. It’s unlikely that he (Singer) would do anything radical but their freakout is funny,” Nick Arama wrote for RedState.

One Twitter user wrote: “The sheer nonsensical freak out over this is pure comedic gold.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: