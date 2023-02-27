Left freaks at Woody Harrelson’s SNL monologue knocking Big Pharma, vax mandates

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2023

Three lines in the Left’s woke script that no one can cross: January 6 as “insurrection”; Ukraine gets whatever it wants, no questions asked; the Covid “vaccines” are 100 percent effective and lockdowns were 100 percent necessary.

The overlords of the leftist script will move aggressively to ruin anyone who crosses these lines, even if you run with their crowd.

Woody Harrelson found this out after his monologue on “Saturday Night Live”.

Harrelson told a parable about the “craziest script” he has ever read:

“So the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes.

“And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long!”

(See Harrelson’s full SNL monologue below.)

Right on cue, the leftist brigade which enforces wokeness quickly attacked Harrelson on social media:

“Thank you, @nbcsnl, for Woody Harrelson’s insipid anti-vax monologue,” one Twitter user reacted. “Who are [you] going to have guest host next week, Scott Baio? Rob Schneider? Kevin Sorbo? Maybe invite Kanye back while you’re at it.”

Another Twitter user suggested that Harrelson strayed from his “cue cards” and made the jokes “without permission” from SNL.

“Woody Harrelson sounding like an antivaxxer,” another wrote.

Others quickly predicted that the mob would have Harrelson in its sights:

“Get ready for the meltdowns…” one Twitter user anticipated.

“Woody Harrelson sums up the Covid scam perfectly,” Rebel News correspondent Avi Yemini tweeted.

“People don’t seem to understand, Woody Harrelson is what liberals used to be,” another Twitter user pointed out, reminding readers that before 2020, liberals had always been adamantly against Big Pharma.

To repeat. They. Got. EVERYTHING. Wrong.

Transmission of the disease—wrong

• Asymptomatic spread—wrong

• PCR testing—wrong

• Fatality rate—wrong

• Lockdowns—wrong

• Community triggers—wrong

• Business closures—wrong

• School closures—wrong

• Quarantining healthy… https://t.co/QCIMCGhix8 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 23, 2023

When will everybody admit the whole Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ response was a scam? — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 23, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish