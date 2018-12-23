LeBron James: NFL owners have ‘slave mentality’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2018

NBA superstar LeBron James said the “bunch of old white men” that own NFL teams behave like slave masters.

On an episode of his HBO Sports series The Shop which aired on Dec. 21, the Los Angeles Lakers star said: “In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality. And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f— I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.’ ”

On the show, James was speaking with his long-time business partner Maverick Carter, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and rapper, actor and Louis Farrakhan follower Ice Cube.

James said that, unlike the NBA, NFL owners don’t care about the players.

“The players are who make the ship go. We make it go. Every Sunday, without Todd Gurley and without Odell Beckham Jr., without those players, those guys, there is no football,” James said.

“And it’s the same in the NBA. … The difference between the NBA and the NFL: the NBA [cares about] what we believe [players] can be, the potential. In the NFL, it’s what can you do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday. And if you ain’t it, we movin’ on.”

The 32-team NFL has just two people of color who own or co-own teams: Shahid Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Bills.

In the woke 30-team NBA that James describes, just three people of color own or co-own teams: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive (Indian American), and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry (Moroccan-American).

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments