Leaderless USA: Team Biden issues ‘strongly worded’ letter to Afghan terror group

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2021

As the Taliban terror organization was seizing control of Afghanistan, carrying out its brand of brutal Sharia justice, and thousands of Americans remained stranded behind enemy lines, Team Biden proclaimed that, yes, indeed, it had a plan of action.

That plan was in the form of a “strongly worded” letter to the Taliban.

No joke.

Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, revealed the plan on CNN with Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

In the interview, Blitzer brings up a report from the UN secretary-general that the Taliban is already engaging in reprisals and violence across Afghanistan, particularly against women and girls.

Thomas-Greenfield’s response: “We are hearing from people in Afghanistan that they are getting threats from the Taliban, and we have expressed in no uncertain terms, here at the United Nations, through a very strongly-worded press statement from the Security Council, that we expect the Taliban to respect human rights including the rights of women and girls.”

Thomas-Greenfield continued: “We have also indicated that they have to be respectful of humanitarian law. And that we do not expect to see that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for terrorists.”

Right. How’s that working out?

“Meanwhile, on the ground in Afghanistan, women are literally being erased from public life. They’re no longer visible on the streets. When they do venture out, they’re now encased in the niqab, which erases their identity. The Taliban does not, never has, and never will respect humanitarian law. It respects no law but Sharia law. Sharia law forbids women to work or do anything on their own. There are reports of the Taliban taking young girls and forcing them into marriage — sex slavery,” PJ Media’s Bryan Preston noted on Aug. 18.

Preston added: “The hard, cold fact is that the United States has no national leadership, which is to say, it has no leadership in power that is pursuing the nation’s interests. Joe Biden could not have humiliated America more and created a more dangerous world than he has if he had purposely set out to do so. He cut off our Afghan allies in the fighting season, denied them intelligence and air support, and shut down multiple U.S. bases of operation without even consulting with any of our allies — all ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9-11. This contributed to the Afghan military’s swift collapse. Then, Biden had the gall to blame them for failing to fight.”

Team Biden’s actual plan, other than its “strongly worded” letter, “has left thousands of Americans and allies stranded in what is now an Alamo analog in the heart of Kabul at the airport,” Preston noted. “It is surrounded by the Taliban, and they have already taken the civilian side of that airport. That plan has left billions of dollars of modern military weaponry in the hands of the enemy. That plan has left the United States humiliated and the world far more dangerous than it was a week ago. That plan has also forced Biden’s hand to deploy about 7,000 more troops, with an unclear and probably confusing set of rules of engagement — about three times the number of troops Biden withdrew so hastily, a decision he still does not regret but which has backfired spectacularly.”

Preston concluded: “No one should be under any illusions about the current predicament. The United States of America has no available leader in any position to guide us and the world through this catastrophe.”

