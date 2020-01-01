Leader of raid on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad attended White House meeting with Obama

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2020

Several pro-Iranian faction leaders were among those leading the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31.

One of them, Hadi al-Amiri, met with President Barack Obama in the White House in 2011, reports say.

Amiri, a member of the Iraqi parliament, was formerly head of the Badr Corps which has close ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

In December 2011, Amiri attended a White House meeting with Obama. He attended the meeting with then-Iraqi Prime minister Nouri al-Maliki and several other Baghdad advisers.

“Did you know Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri, who led today’s raid on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, was once invited to the [White House] by [Barack Obama]?” asked Iranian news editor M. Hanif Jazayeri. “FYI: Ameri & the Badr Corps get their salary & orders from Iran’s dictator Ali Khamenei.”

Jazayeri noted that Khamenei two months ago had called on Iraqis to take over the American embassy in Baghdad.

RedState managing editor Streiff noted that “Even at the time, it was known that al-Amiri was an Iranian stooge who had killed American troops and had an active role in the summary executions of opponents of the Iranian regime.”

Streiff added: “It is worth noting, yet again, how the Obama administration’s slavish obeisance to Iran destroyed American credibility and influence in the region. When the history of this is written we’ll see that Obama was following a foreign policy of gifting the region to Iran and setting Iran up to be a counterweight to, one has to believe, Israel. Iraq was given over to Iran by Obama, Iranian thugs were feted by the Obama administration, the Iran nuclear agreement was signed to curry their favor, when they pirated two U.S. Navy vessels and ten sailors there were no consequences, and on the eve of leaving the White House, we had the unsightly spectacle of U.S. Air Force aircraft delivering pallets of currency to the Iranians.”

In March 2015, Amiri praised Iran in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), condemning Iraqis who “kiss the hands of the Americans and get nothing in return.” He celebrated Iran’s “unconditional” support.

TV correspondent Steven Nabil reported seeing Amiri at the Baghdad embassy-storming along with other Iraqi government officials.

“The storming of the U.S embassy compound in Baghdad is happening in the presence government and paramilitary officials including Faleh Al Fayadh, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, Hadi Al Amere and many Militia leaders and some Iraqi MPs,” Nabil tweeted with pictures.

