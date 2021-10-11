Lawsuit: Military service members ‘are not the property of the U.S. Government’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense over the military’s Covid vaccination mandate.

Powell is representing the Texas-based group Defending the Republic and 16 active service members in a lawsuit against the DoD.

“Through the filing of this lawsuit, we make clear that these service members — those who serve their country with honor — are not the property of the U.S. government, and the Constitution does not allow them to be treated as such,” Defending the Republic said on its website.

The mandate for service members to get the jab came in August following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Each branch of the military has set deadlines for service members to be vaccinated by sometime prior to the end of the year.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Pensacola, Florida, argues that the DoD’s vaccine mandate is unconstitutional because it is “forcing Plaintiffs to choose between violation of their constitutional rights or facing life-altering punishments.”

Defending the Republic added: “The core claims raised in the lawsuit ask the court to bar the FDA and DoD from using deceptive ‘bait and switch’ tactics and to uphold the constitutional right of every citizen to refuse an unwanted, unnecessary and unproven vaccine. The ‘bait and switch’ involves the FDA’s approval of the Comirnaty vaccine, which is not available, while the FDA and DoD instead seek to administer the experimental, unapproved version of the vaccine (which cannot be mandated) to trick service members to forfeit their rights to informed consent and to refuse an experimental vaccine.”

The lawsuit also seeks to have the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine ruled unconstitutional.

