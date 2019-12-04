Latest Democrat crisis: Next debate will be ‘all white’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Dec. 3 she was ending her quest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

With her departure, the candidates who qualify for the next Democratic debate are Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar.

There are progressives, socialists, faux moderates, millionaires and a billionaire in that lineup. But what leftist pundits focused on was race — they’re “all white.”

Third Way co-founder Jim Kessler tweeted: “At this point, we have 7 (sic) Democrats qualified for the December debate stage and they are all white. This is sickening.”

Jezebel’s Esther Wang wrote that “it’s hard not to notice that with [Harris’s] departure, and with the struggles of both Cory Booker and Julián Castro to fundraise and qualify for the upcoming debates, the top tier of candidates remaining are all white.”

The requirements set by the Democratic National Committee to make the debate stage include having at least 200,000 unique donors and reaching four percent in four DNC-approved polls or six percent in two DNC-approved early state polls.

Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have met the donor requirement to qualify for the December debate but have yet to meet the polling requirement as they each only have three polls and have until the Dec. 12 cutoff to earn the fourth.

Sen. Cory Booker has met the donor requirement but does not have any qualifying polls. Julián Castro has not met either requirement and previously failed to qualify in the November debate.

“We’re spiraling towards a debate stage that potentially — we’re still fighting to get on it, but could have six people with no diversity whatsoever,” Booker said during an interview on MSNBC. “The way this is shaping up, especially with the rules of the DNC, it is preferencing millionaires and billionaires and a lot of other things that don’t ever translate into viability in Iowa.”

Imani Gandy, an analyst at left-wing outlet Rewire News, tweeted: “Kamala may not have been my number one candidate, but she belongs in the race. Now we’ve got rich white dudes papering the airwaves with their bullshit. I’m not voting for Biden or Buttigieg.”

Leftist media personality Lauren Duca implied that, with Harris out, Democrats have a racism problem: “White supremacy is not just a Fox News problem, folks,” she tweeted.

“Obviously I’m no centrist but it’s downright effed up that smart, compelling, *very* experienced, centrist Democratic candidates of color are floundering while a smart but wildly inexperienced, centrist white mayor of teeny tiny city is surging,” leftist media personality Sally Kohn tweeted. “Bad look, Democrats.”

“It’s really f—-d up that straight white male billionaires (plural) are going to qualify for the next debate while Kamala Harris is leaving the race. Like, immensely,” wrote Adam Peck, a staffer at the left-wing Center for American Progress.

Activist Yolanda Machado tweeted: “Harris, like all WOC, deserved far more than what she was given. Now the upcoming debate stage is full of rich, white people & we’re supposed to support them & expect change? NAH.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: