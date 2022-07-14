Last hope: America’s county sheriffs urged to investigate election fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2022

Frustrated by continued inaction of state and federal authorities when it comes to investigating election fraud, election integrity group True the Vote is turning to America’s county sheriffs.

“It’s the only way investigations of election fraud will move ahead,” True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said at a July 12 press conference called by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) in Las Vegas.

Engelbrecht told the audience, which included several sheriffs from around the country: “We’ve been burned by state and federal investigators.”

True the Vote used cellphone tracking technology, digital geo-fencing techniques, and government surveillance video, to document thousands of instances of what it said was illegal vote trafficking across key swing states in the 2020 presidential election.

True the Vote’s investigation gained national attention as it was featured in the Dinesh D’Souza documentary “2000 Mules”. An estimated 25 million Americans have seen the film since its release in the first week of May.

Engelbrecht slammed the reluctance of the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to seriously investigate the evidence presented to them by True the Vote. She also said that witnesses have been doxed by law enforcement officials in key states and documents from active ongoing investigations have been “given unredacted to the press.”

CSPOA president Richard Mack said in a statement: “We are asking for all local law enforcement agencies to work together to pursue investigations to determine the veracity of all elections. If allegations are incorrect, we want them exposed. If correct, we want proper investigations fully undertaken and the criminals responsible prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We ask for all Americans and public officials to demonstrate civility and cooperation as we pursue the truth. What we want is the truth; let the consequences fall where they may.”

In Wisconsin, Racine County sheriff Chris Schmaling reported that his office was still investigating how severely mentally debilitated nursing home residents were able to vote in the 2020 election. Schmaling said his investigation continues despite zero interest from state attorney general Josh Kaul, a Democrat.

In Michigan, when Barry County sheriff Dar Leaf opened an investigation into alleged election fraud in his jurisdiction, he said he was made the target of a government investigation.

Mack reported that a county sheriff’s investigation in Yuma, Arizona, had resulted in three arrests for alleged vote trafficking.

Engelbrecht said that although “most states have not yet changed their 2020 laws and policies,” she remained “optimistic.”

Arizona Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem, an Arizona Republican, told the audience at the Las Vegas event: “I am disgusted with some Republican secretaries of state who are acting worse than the Democrats.”

Gregg Philipps, True the Vote’s chief cyber investigator, told the crowd that his group has begun raising money to create grants to be awarded to sheriffs’ offices across the nation to make secure and surveil all absentee ballot drop boxes still in use.

Engelbrecht added, “We will cooperate with and give everything needed to sheriffs to accomplish this.”

Mack said, “CPSOA will be participating in True the Vote’s efforts to help provide local law enforcement with the information and resources they need to support election integrity.”

