Larry Elder’s ‘Uncle Tom’ documentary a major hit

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2020

Despite little publicity outside of conservative circles, Larry Elder’s documentary “Uncle Tom” topped the charts in its first week in release.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the documentary about black conservatives hosted by Elder ranked first in the documentary sub-category, and sixth among documentary movies and TV shows.

“Uncle Tom” took in $400,000 in download sales during its first week of release.

Elder, a Los Angeles-based radio host, co-wrote and co-produced the documentary, which is described as “an oral history of the American Black conservative.”

After the film’s strong first-week showing, Elder tweeted: “ ‘Uncle Tom,’ per IMDb, is the #1 documentary IN THE WORLD. How about a little love?”

“It’s an impressive showing for a film with microscopic media fanfare and virtually no coverage outside of conservative channels,” said film critic Christian Toto on his Hollywood in Toto website.

The documentary, directed by Justin Malone, features interviews with prominent figures such as Robert Woodson, Allen West, Carol Swain and Candace Owens, as well as U.S. citizens talking about their experiences as black conservatives in a society that expects blacks to toe the Democratic Party line.

Joe Biden reinforced that political stereotype in a May interview with Charlamagne tha God, declaring, “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“Uncle Tom” is available only on demand at SalemNow, and currently only for streaming, given that DVD copies are on backorder “due to extremely high demand,” according to the website.

