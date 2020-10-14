Largest Trump flag ever is unveiled in New York City

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2020

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York City unfurled what they say is the largest ever flag honoring the 45th U.S. President.

The supporters, part of a project named “Operation Flag Drop“, displayed the 75-foot by 50-foot flag as they marched from Fifth Avenue toward Times Square.

At one point, the massive flag completely covered the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower.

The Trump supporters recited the Pledge of Allegiance and chants such as “whose streets? our streets” and “four more years” as they marched the flag reading “Trump: Law and Order” through Manhattan.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media